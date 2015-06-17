The 10 best jobs for millennials right now

According to research from Pew, there are approximately 75 million millennials — those between the ages of 18 and 34 — in the US right now.
This group is known for a lot of things. One of them: job hopping.
So, there’s a good chance that if you’re a millennial reading this, you’re on the hunt for a new gig.
To help you decide what to do next — or, if you’re a recent grad just joining the workforce, to guide you in the right direction — jobs site CareerCast has put together a list of the best jobs for millennials.
To compile the list, CareerCast looked at salary and growth outlook data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics.
Annual median salary: $US60,300
Projected growth outlook (by 2022):32%
Education required: Most market research analysts need at least a bachelor's degree; top positions often require a master's.
Annual median salary: $US 46,169
Projected growth outlook (by 2022): 13%
Education required: A bachelor's degree is required for most marketing management positions.
Annual median salary: $US 93,350
Projected growth outlook (by 2022): 22%
Education required:A bachelor's degree in computer science is typically required.
