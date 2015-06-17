The 10 best jobs for millennials right now

According to research from Pew, there are approximately 75 million millennials — those between the ages of 18 and 34 — in the US right now.

This group is known for a lot of things. One of them: job hopping.

So, there’s a good chance that if you’re a millennial reading this, you’re on the hunt for a new gig.

To help you decide what to do next — or, if you’re a recent grad just joining the workforce, to guide you in the right direction — jobs site CareerCast has put together a list of the best jobs for millennials.

To compile the list, CareerCast looked at salary and growth outlook data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Market research analyst

Annual median salary: $US60,300

Projected growth outlook (by 2022):32%

Education required: Most market research analysts need at least a bachelor's degree; top positions often require a master's.

Social media manager

Annual median salary: $US 46,169

Projected growth outlook (by 2022): 13%

Education required: A bachelor's degree is required for most marketing management positions.

Software engineer

Annual median salary: $US 93,350

Projected growth outlook (by 2022): 22%

Education required:A bachelor's degree in computer science is typically required.

