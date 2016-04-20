The 10 best jobs for introverts

About half the population is made up of introverts — those who get their energy from within. Yet, according to PayScale, our world is largely “designed for extroverts” — those who are energised by being around other people.

“Crucial aspects of career advancement, from networking to public speaking, can feel like insurmountable hurdles for those of us who gather energy from time spent alone,” PayScale says. “However, introverts excel in jobs that reward their unique abilities.”

PayScale sifted through its database to find jobs that don’t require a great deal of interaction with others. Here are 10 of them:

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images 10. Social media manager Median annual pay: $46,400 PayScale says: 'Introverts don't dislike people, they just get exhausted by constantly being around them. But since social media managers specialize in virtual interaction, their work is perfect for introverts. Social media managers interact with thousands of Twitter followers and Facebook fans without having too many people invade their bubble.' Getty/Oli-Scarff 9. Small-engine mechanic Median annual pay: $30,000 PayScale says: 'It's hard to socialise when you have your head buried in an engine, so working as a small-engine mechanic deserves a spot on our list of best careers for introverts. This job requires very little interaction with others, but only pays about $30,000 a year, resulting in it coming in number nine on our list.' John Moore/Getty Images 8. Forester Median annual pay: $47,540 PayScale says: 'Foresters spend their time communing with nature instead of communicating with crowds, making it the perfect job for an outdoorsy introvert. This job, which is overwhelmingly held by men (92% of foresters are male), involves plenty of time alone while maintaining and studying parks, forests, lakes, and other nature-rich areas.' Spencer Platt/Getty Images 7. Archivist, curator, or museum technician Median annual pay: $39,570 PayScale says: 'If you'd rather spend your evenings holed up in a museum or library than at a party, you might just be an introvert. You also might just be an ideal archivist, curator, or museum technician. This job comes in number seven on our list of the top 10 jobs for introverts despite a low median salary.' Shutterstock 6. Web developer Median annual pay: $55,960 PayScale says: 'The internet is the introvert's dream -- a virtual world where communication takes place via chat rather than in-person interaction. Is it any surprise then that web developers make our list of top jobs for introverts?' Michael Dodge/Getty Images 5. Fine artist (painter, sculptor, illustrator) Median annual pay: $39,520 PayScale says: 'Some artists are loud and brash, and live for getting their art in front of a crowd. Others are quiet loners who would rather spend hours in the studio than with a large group of people. If you are the quiet creative type, a career in fine art may be ideal for you.' Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider 3. (tie) Video game artist Median annual pay: $49,360 PayScale says: 'Gamers spend more time interacting with virtual friends and foes than they do with real-life counterparts. Video game artists help create virtual worlds to make these experiences come alive, and they do it mostly without having to interact with people.' China Photos/Getty Images 3. (tie) Private chef Median annual pay: $62,190 PayScale says: 'Private chefs provide a valuable service to their customers, and depending on the size of the meal they prepare, they can be feeding a very large audience. However, they spend most of their time with the food, not the people who eat it, making this a top job for introverts. It's also interesting that the majority of Private Chefs are female (62%), an anomaly for chefs, who are mostly male.' Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images 2. Statistician Median annual pay:$71,720 PayScale says: 'Statisticians let the numbers speak for themselves rather than rely on small talk. They spend their days immersed in spreadsheets and equations, which makes this a great job for introverts. They are also paid well for this work.' Andrew Burton/Getty Images 1. Petroleum geologist Median annual pay: $112,140 PayScale says: 'Petroleum geologists don't just make a healthy salary, but they earn it for doing work that soothes the introverted soul. They spend their days modelling large engineering projects and analysing data.'

