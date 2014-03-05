The 10 Best Jobs For Introverts

Introverts are typically quieter and more reserved than extroverts. They tend to be more focused on internal thoughts and feelings, and get energy from being alone. They’re also better suited to some jobs than others, according to a new report from job search site CareerCast.com.

Susan Cain, author of “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking,” says introverts can be very social, but because they tend to reach equilibrium in quieter, lower-key environments, professions like astronomer and film editor are a better fit for them.

“They typically prefer jobs that offer some autonomy, privacy, focus, and the ability to work in-depth on interesting projects,” Cain says. “Many introverts are in seemingly extroverted professions (such as media and PR) because of their love for the subject, [but] the successful ones honour their own temperament and make sure to recharge their batteries frequently.”

All providing independence, strong projected growth, and decent pay, CareerCast.com has identified the following 10 jobs as the best suited to introverted job seekers:

Animal Care and Service Workers

Annual median salary: $19,970 (caretakers)/$25,270 (trainers)

Projected growth by 2020: 15%

Archivist

Annual median salary: $47,340

Projected growth by 2020: 11%

Astronomer

Annual median salary: $96,460

Projected growth by 2020: 10%

Court Reporter

Annual median salary: $48,160

Projected growth by 2020: 10%

Film/Video Editor

Annual median salary: $51,300

Projected growth by 2020: 3%

Financial Clerk

Annual median salary: $36,850

Projected growth by 2020: 11%

Geoscientist

Annual median salary: $90,890

Projected growth by 2020: 16%

Industrial Machine Repairer

Annual median salary: $46,920

Projected growth by 2020: 17%

Medical Records Technician

Annual median salary: $34,160

Projected growth by 2020: 22%

Social Media Manager

Annual median salary: $US54,170

Projected growth by 2020: 12%

“You wouldn’t think that a job with ‘social’ right in the name is suited to introverts, but it’s a great fit,” said Tony Lee, publisher of CareerCast, in a release. “While in-person interaction may not be an introvert’s cup of tea, technological outlets allow an introvert to maintain person-to-person communication electronically without the stresses of actual conversation.”

