The Best Jobs For Every Personality Type

Does your job fit your personality?

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test, measuring preferences like introversion and extroversion, has been part of business culture for decades. Today about 80% of the Fortune 500 and 89 of Fortune 100 companies use it to analyse the personalities of employees, in an effort to get them in the right roles and help them succeed.

To determine five of the best jobs for each of the 16 Myers-Briggs personality types, we consulted one of the most popular personality guides, “Do What You Are: Discover the Perfect Career for You Through the Secrets of Personality Type,” which is now in its fifth edition and has sold over a million copies, according to its publisher, Hachette Book Group.

We also talked to one of its authors, Paul Tieger. As the CEO of SpeedReading People LLC, Tieger has spent 30 years advising companies and individuals on how personality types can help teams work together.

While the list below is in no way definitive — and personality preferences can be flexible over time — it may serve as a helpful guide for understanding yourself and what sort of personalities gravitate toward certain jobs.

There are several tests you can take to determine which personality type you fit into. Tieger provides a free assessment here. Figure out which type suits you best, and then check out the chart below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.