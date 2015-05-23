The 10 best jobs for people who want to change the world

If you’re trying to make a difference in the world, you may want to pursue a job in education, healthcare, or public safety.

PayScale recently analysed thousands of job titles to identify the best gigs for do-gooders.

People in these roles were most likely to say that their jobs “make the world a better place,” and they typically earn more than the average US worker.

7. Chiropractor Median pay: $US59,500 Number who said this job is meaningful: 94% Education required: Doctoral or professional degree Sources: PayScale, BLS.gov 2. Police chief Median pay: $US63,100 Number who said this job is meaningful: 100% Education required: High school diploma or equivalent; some agencies require a Bachelor's degree Sources: PayScale, BLS.gov

