The 20 highest-paying and most-fulfilling jobs in the US, according to Glassdoor

- Glassdoor just released a new ranking of the best jobs in the US.
- These top jobs were based on three factors: openings, job satisfaction, and salary.
- Java developer was No. 1 this year, and tech jobs overall dominated the list, where about half of the 50 spots were tech positions.
The start of the year is a big period for hiring, and Glassdoor’s new ranking shows many tech roles are poised to be good jobs this year.
If you are just starting the job search to land your next position or are still looking for work amid the pandemic, your best fit may be one of these jobs.
Glassdoor just released its annual list of the best jobs in America. To find the top 50 jobs this year, Glassdoor looked at three factors for each position: job satisfaction on a five-point scale based on employee feedback, number of job openings as of December 7, 2020, and median base salary. All of the jobs Glassdoor used in its analysis had at least 2,000 openings, and the list excluded C-suite and internship positions.
The Bureau of Labour Statistics finds tech jobs will continue to boom over the decade, with computer and information technology jobs projected to grow much faster than the overall average. Similarly, according to Glassdoor’s new ranking, different jobs in tech seem to have a bright future ahead of them this year. Glassdoor noted that the positions that make up the top six are all tech jobs. Overall, 22 of the top 50 are tech positions.
One job outside of tech that made the top 10 was dentist, where this role had a job satisfaction rating on Glassdoor of 4.0 and a median base salary over $US100,000.
Salaries, job satisfaction, and openings varied among the best jobs. Of the 20 best jobs on this year’s list, salaries range from $US80,066 for program managers, who ranked at No. 20, to $US134,122 for dentists. Java developers, who ranked at the top this year, also is a high-paying role with a median base salary of $US90,830. Software engineers had the most openings, however, at the time of Glassdoor’s research, with over 40,000 openings in early December.
Read on to see what positions were at the top of Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America for 2021.
20. Program managers
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Median base salary: $US80,066
Number of job openings: 18,963
19. Tax managers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Median base salary: $US111,046
Number of job openings: 4,052
18. Product marketing managers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Median base salary: $US120,267
Number of job openings: 2,998
17. Machine learning engineers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Median base salary: $US104,837
Number of job openings: 2,977
16. Back end engineers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.3
Median base salary: $US90,757
Number of job openings: 3,001
15. Automation engineers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Median base salary: $US86,445
Number of job openings: 4,123
14. Salesforce developers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Median base salary: $US89,098
Number of job openings: 3,346
13. Strategy managers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Median base salary: $US123,207
Number of job openings: 2,647
12. HR managers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Median base salary: $US87,852
Number of job openings: 3,818
11. Front end engineers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Median base salary: $US81,360
Number of job openings: 6,978
10. Dentists
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Median base salary: $US134,122
Number of job openings: 4,315
9. Software engineers
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Median base salary: $US110,245
Number of job openings: 40,564
8. Mobile engineers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Median base salary: $US94,301
Number of job openings: 4,631
7. Business development managers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Median base salary: $US82,182
Number of job openings: 8,827
6. Information security engineers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Median base salary: $US110,000
Number of job openings: 5,621
5. DevOps engineers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Median base salary: $US110,003
Number of job openings: 6,904
4. Enterprise architects
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Median base salary: $US131,361
Number of job openings: 10,069
3. Product managers
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Median base salary: $US121,107
Number of job openings: 14,515
2. Data scientists
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Median base salary: $US113,736
Number of job openings: 5,971
1. Java developers
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Median base salary: $US90,830
Number of job openings: 10,103
