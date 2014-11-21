The 10 Best Jobs For 2015

If your New Year’s resolution is to land a new gig, you may want to consider one of CareerBuilder’s top 10 jobs for 2015.

CareerBuilder partnered with Economic Modelling Specialists Intl. (EMSI) to compile its new list of the hottest jobs, which is based on supply and demand.

It features professions for which the number of jobs companies post each month significantly outpaces the number of people they actually hire — showing where companies are most hungry for talent and how much the positions pay.

“Whether you’re a seasoned worker or a college student deciding on a career path, this list provides insights on where employers are hurting for talent and where they may be more willing to pay a premium for that talent,” says Rosemary Haefner, CareerBuilder’s vice president of human resources.

The list was compiled using EMSI’s extensive labour market database, which pulls from over 90 national and state employment resources. CareerBuilder and EMSI looked at the average number of people hired per month in more than 700 occupations from January 2013 through August 2014 and compared that to the number of job postings for each occupation aggregated from online job sites for the same period.

They also looked at growth over the past four years, as well as median pay, for each job.

Software Developer, Applications Gap between postings and hires: 21,084 Job growth (2010 - 2014):+15% Median annual pay:$US92,892 Web Developer Gap between postings and hires: 15,492 Job growth (2010 - 2014): +17% Median annual pay:$US58,281 Medical and Health Services Manager Gap between postings and hires: 15,070 Job growth (2010 - 2014): +6% Median annual pay:$US90,708 Speech-Language Pathologist Gap between postings and hires: 8,001 Job growth (2010 - 2014): +5% Median annual pay: $US70,720

