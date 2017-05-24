These 9 skills are great ones to have on your résumé right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Looking for a new job can be hard. It is difficult to balance writing cover letters and interviewing with the tasks of your current job, and standing out from so many eager candidates is no easy feat.
If your résumé is easy to read, free of typos, and features great relevant experience, try adding some skills to the bottom. Your skill set can market you as a top candidate, setting you apart from the rest of the applicant pool.
Below, we’ve rounded up relevant skills for a variety of careers, so there’s bound to be something worth enrolling in.
Today, you can enroll in the classes below — as well as thousands of others — for $A15 each when you enter the code “LEARNFEST” at checkout.
If you're looking to pursue a more creative career, such as photo editing or graphic design, a basic knowledge of Photoshop is usually a requirement. This course comprises 88 short lectures that will teach you everything from sharpening images to layering techniques.
Mastering Adobe Photoshop CC, $A15, available at Udemy. (80% off with code 'LEARNFEST')
Those who work in finance spend the bulk of their days entering and analysing information in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, so it's crucial to know the program inside out. This course will walk you through the basics, teaching you handy formulas as well as some more sophisticated VBA work.
Excel with The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Course, $A15, available at Udemy. (95% off with the code 'LEARNFEST')
Learning a new language is not an easy task; it forces you to rewire your brain a bit. But the benefits of learning a second language are well documented. People who are bilingual tend to have better memories and are better at multitasking. They are more desirable for certain jobs, too.
Spanish for Beginners, $A15, available at Udemy. (50% off with code 'LEARNFEST')
A basic understanding of web development is useful to a variety of careers, and not all of them are based in tech. Instructor Colt Steele goes over the fundamentals of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript in a way that's extremely detailed and easy to understand -- a win-win for any beginner.
The Web Developer Bootcamp, $A15, available at Udemy. (95% off with code 'LEARNFEST')
Whether you're an established editor making the switch from print to digital or a new graduate prepping for your first post-college job, everyone working for a website should understand how the back end of sites work. Each content-management system (CMS) varies from publication to publication, but mastering WordPress is great starting point. This course will teach you the basics, which is all you really need to be able to add this skill to your résumé.
Getting Started with WordPress 2016, $A15, available at Udemy. (50% off with code 'LEARNFEST')
No matter what industry you work in, one thing's for sure: You will most likely have to speak in front of a large crowd at some point in your career. Some people are naturals at public speaking; others aren't. If you find yourself in the second category, learn how to be calm, cool, and collected with this handy course.
Public Speaking & Communicating: Skip Theory, Master the Art, $A15, available at Udemy. (95% off with code 'LEARNFEST')
Consider learning search-engine optimization (SEO), a great tool for anyone whose job measures success with clicks, likes, and shares. By adding SEO to your skill set, you're showing your potential employers that you have what it takes to execute a high-trafficking article or successful social-media campaign. To make sure you can apply your teachings to real-life scenarios, instructor Abdul Wali includes short quizzes at the end of some sections.
The Complete SEO Course -- Rank Your Website in Google Easily, $A15, available at Udemy. (80% off with code 'LEARNFEST')
If SEO training piqued your interest, enrolling in a Google Analytics course is a smart move, too. Now that you're learning about how to optimise your articles and campaigns, you need a way to record and analyse your results. With this course, you'll learn more about your site's demographic, as well as other helpful information, like how many people clicked back on your site, story, or campaign.
Google Analytics for Beginners, $A15, available at Udemy. (95% off with code 'LEARNFEST')
Getting a new idea off the ground and in front of potential investors can be hard. Whether you're on the marketing team for a new startup or prepping to showcase your product on 'Shark Tank,' this course is not to be missed. Co-instructor Cole Mercer was a senior product manager at brands like Soundcloud and Bonobos, so you can bet this course is filled with sage advice.
Become a Product Manager: Learn the Skills & Get the Job, $A15(95% off with code 'LEARNFEST')
