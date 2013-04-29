The Disastrous Tim Tebow Experiment In Four GIFs

The New York Jets cut Tim Tebow this morning, bringing one of the more disastrous experiments in team history to a close after 13 months.



He barely played, completing just six passes for 39 yards, and the Jets went 6-10.

The idea that Tebow and Sanchez could play together in a two-QB system was over before it started:

Big Lead SportsWhen Tebow did play, he showed that he struggles mightily in the traditional quarterback role:

@cjzeroHe made a mess of simple plays:

CBSEventually, he was relegated to punt protector:

Deadspin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.