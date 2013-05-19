The 12 Best Japanese Restaurants In New York City

While dining out for Japanese food in NYC doesn’t often require grilling up a whole cow like at West Village trailblazer Takashi, there’s no shortage of solid options offering some adventurous takes on sushi and more.
Check out NYC’s 12 best Japanese restaurants.
Food: 28
Decor: N/A
Service: 27
Cost: $91
Newly ensconced in a second-floor Murray Hill space that's an airy step up from its former East Village basement digs, this wood-lined, 'Zen'-like Japanese vegetarian remains a 'hushed' oasis for ancient Buddhist shojin cuisine, served kaiseki-style at dinner by a 'phenomenal' staff (and priced 'as if it were Harry Winston jewels'); at lunchtime it goes by the name Kokage and adds seafood and eggs to the set-menu offerings.
