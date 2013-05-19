The 12 Best Japanese Restaurants In New York City

125 E. 39th St.

Food: 28

Decor: N/A

Service: 27

Cost: $91

Newly ensconced in a second-floor Murray Hill space that's an airy step up from its former East Village basement digs, this wood-lined, 'Zen'-like Japanese vegetarian remains a 'hushed' oasis for ancient Buddhist shojin cuisine, served kaiseki-style at dinner by a 'phenomenal' staff (and priced 'as if it were Harry Winston jewels'); at lunchtime it goes by the name Kokage and adds seafood and eggs to the set-menu offerings.