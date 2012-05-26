12 Killer Apps For Your Jailbroken iPhone

Photo: htaule93 via Flickr

We’ve already given you 10 great reasons to jailbreak your iPhone.Here are 12 apps you can install to customise and optimise your newly-liberated mobile device.



They’ll bring out a wide range of functionality, from adding informative widgets to your lock screen to turning your phone into a mobile hotspot.

Happy hacking!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.