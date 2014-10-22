The 5 Jackets Every Gentleman Should Wear This Fall

As soon as temperatures dip below 50 degrees, it’s officially time for a jacket.

But instead of reaching for your old faithful again this season, perhaps it’s time to buy something a little more trendy and fashion-forward.

Judging from the Fall/Winter 2014 fashion shows from last Spring, these are the five types of coats every man should rock this season.

Shearling Jackets

(LEFT: Belstaff, $US2,495; CENTER: MR PORTER, $US595; RIGHT: Bloomingdale’s, $US556)

A popular style for this season is shearling-lined coats that look like classic bombardier jackets that were worn by pilots during WWII.

The look is rugged and manly, but also best relegated to your weekend wear or worn on a chilly weekend getaway. Usually made with leather, these will be a nice transitional coat for the season and are also great for date nights when worn with jeans and boots.

Double-Breasted Coats

(LEFT: Bloomingdale’s $US698; CENTER: MR PORTER, $US1,670; RIGHT: Norstrom, $US170)

Men’s fashion has brought back the double-button jacket in recent years, whether its a trench, peacoat, or a simple jacket.

These might seem a bit more fashion-forward than the average cookie-cutter button down, but they’re actually quite flattering. Just make sure to have the coat tailored to accentuate your waist and choose a style with a peak lapel to show off your shoulders.

Coats With Toggles

(LEFT: Brooks Brothers, $US698; CENTER: Bloomingdale’s, $US895; RIGHT: Macy’s,$US230)

Nautical toggle coats will be everywhere this fall if the spring runway shows were any indication. The so-called Paddington or Duffel Coats have big pockets, toggles, and are usually knee or hip length.

These were another war coat worn by the British Royal Navy in WWI and WWII (the toggles allowed them to be fastened and unfastened while wearing thick gloves). Though a bit more casual than a classic overcoat, duffel coats can be worn in casual settings or at the office.

The Classic Top Coat

(LEFT: Bloomingdale’s, $US795; CENTER: MR PORTER, $US3,875; RIGHT: J.Crew, $US450)

Every man should own a classic, simple top coat. It’s the perfect jacket to wear over a nice suit, or with a sweater and a pair of jeans to dress up your casual outfit.

Look for simple lines and a fit that skims your body rather than hugs it. When done correctly, the top coat will be cut to fit cleanly over your favourite suit.

Down-Filled Jackets

(LEFT: MR PORTER, $US3,925; CENTER: Bloomingdale’s, $US1,520; RIGHT: Nordstrom, $US845)

Puffy, quilted coats will officially be back in style this winter. Try and choose a jacket that is as streamlined as possible so you don’t look like a marshmallow (or time traveller from the early aughts), and pair it with slim-fitting jeans and sneakers.

Because it’s a sporty look, avoid wearing this style of jacket with suits or fancier attire.

BONUS: The Down Vest

(LEFT: Neiman Marcus, $US745; CENTER: Brooks Brothers, $US298; RIGHT: MR PORTER, $US830)

The most versatile thing you can wear this fall will be a classic down vest. It will amp up your favourite sweaters and button downs while keeping your look casual yet polished.

Whether it’s made with herringbone, wool, or a jacket material, these vests will carry you all the way into spring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.