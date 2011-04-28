11 Simple Tips That Will Make Your iTunes Library Run Like A Dream

We constantly seem to be running out of space on our iPhones after trying to cram so much music into them. How do you narrow things down without having to drag and drop songs you like onto your iDevice?

Well, one way is that you could alter your Top 25 playlist to instead be your Top 300 playlist and sync that.

A better way is to create a brand new Smart Playlist called 'Songs I Like.' Go to 'File' and then click 'New Smart Playlist' and change the playlist's criteria to what you see in the picture at right. Use the + signs to add more criteria.

Change the 'GBs' to however much space you can afford (although iTunes only accepts whole numbers like 1, 2, 3 or 10). Also, change 'Plays' to however you see fit.

This playlist template will create a constantly updated list of songs you've played more than a few times, but limit the size of the playlist based on how much space you can afford on your device.