Photo: AP Images

If you thought you had to head to Little Italy to find great Italian food, think again. These are the 10 best Italian restaurants in New York City, based on Zagat’s 2012 restaurant survey, and they are all over the city.



Restaurants on the list are ranked based on a combination of food, decór, and service.

Il Mulino was the big loser this time around, sliding from #2 to #6. But last year’s winner retained the top spot.

Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.