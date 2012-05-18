Photo: AP Images
If you thought you had to head to Little Italy to find great Italian food, think again. These are the 10 best Italian restaurants in New York City, based on Zagat’s 2012 restaurant survey, and they are all over the city.
Restaurants on the list are ranked based on a combination of food, decór, and service.
Il Mulino was the big loser this time around, sliding from #2 to #6. But last year’s winner retained the top spot.
Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.
250 Mulberry St.
Zagat Food Score: 27
There's a pre-fixed menu costing $65, and a new lunch menu. The restaurant has set seatings but no reservation system, resulting in long waits.
Setai Five Avenue Hotel, 400 Fifth Ave
Zagat Food score: 27
This new-to-the-list restaurant is the brainchild of Michael White of Marea. Expect people with expense accounts and cuisine inspired by the French-Italian Riviera.
129 Gates Ave., Brooklyn
Zagat Food Score: 27
This 10-year-old eatery is new to the list, but its Tuscan menu is 'still fantastic' after a decade, according to Zagat.
86 W. Third St.
Zagat Food Score: 27
The black-tie staff will bring lots of complimentary treats during the meal at this downtown eatery--a favourite of the Obamas.
165 Duane St.
Zagat Food Score: 27
Scalini Fedeli combines Northern Italian cuisine, great food, an extensive wine list and impeccable service, but it will cost you with the priced fixed menu starting at $65 a head.
85 10th Avenue.
Zagat Food Score: 27
It's like being transported to 'Roma' with the piano player and food, but you'll have to pay for the privilege.
603 Crescent Ave., Bronx
Zagat Food Score: 27
Customers swear they are in Italy and not the Bronx, but again this place offers no reservations so get ready for a long wait.
21-76 31st St., Queens
Zagat Food Score: 27
This Astoria restaurant boasts a 'mile-long' specials list and always features something new. Chef Rocco Sacramone even makes time to greet customers.
