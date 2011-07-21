The Best Island Getaways In The World

Liz Weiss
Travel + Leisure recently released its annual list of the top 10 island destinations on earth, and Santorini, a whitewashed Greek isle in the heart of the Mediterranean, ranked first, receiving a score of 90.61 out of 100. Three Hawaiian islands also made the list, which was compiled from reader surveys that rated islands based on activities, restaurant venues, natural attractions, sights, people, and value.

These exotic destinations may not be easy to get to, but they do offer lush surroundings, local charm, and a great escape from the mainland.

#10 Galápagos

SCORE: 88.22

Rank in 2010: 1

#9 Maui

SCORE: 88.59

Rank in 2010: 8

#8 Kauai

SCORE: 88.99

Rank in 2010: 2

#7 Big Island, Hawaii

SCORE: 89.11

Rank in 2010: 10

#6 Sicily, Italy

SCORE: 89.51

Rank in 2010: 7

#5 Great Barrier Reef Islands, Australia

SCORE: 89.68

Rank in 2010: N/A

#4 Boracay, Philippines

SCORE: 89.83

Rank in 2010: N/A

#3 Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia

SCORE: 89.90

Rank in 2010: N/A

#2 Bali

SCORE: 90.45

Rank in 2010: 4

#1 Santorini, Greece

SCORE: 90.61

Rank in 2010: 6

