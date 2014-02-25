The 10 Best Islands In The US, According To TripAdvisor Users

Florida and Hawaii are neck and neck as the states that have the best islands in America, according to a new list from travel site TripAdvisor.
“There is something transporting about an island vacation, and these Travellers’ Choice Islands winners will help travellers find their next escape,” TripAdvisor’s chief marketing officer Barbara Messing said in a statement.
The site ranked islands based on the quality and quantity of the most highly-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions listed for each location on TripAdvisor during a 12-month period.
10. Key West in the Florida Keys is known as the 'Winter White House' because of its appeal to visiting U.S. presidents. The island has also played home to literary greats like Ernest Hemingway and Tennessee Williams.
9. Hilton Head, south of Charleston in South Carolina, has become known as a golfer's paradise. In fact, the island hosts many championship athletic events throughout the year, including for tennis, volleyball and polo.
8. Nantucket in Massachusetts has a designation as a National Historic District for having been the world's top whaling port. Now you can explore the old whaling cabins and captains' mansions or go for a swim or surf.
7. The Big Island of Hawaii plays home to Volcanoes National Park where you can see the longest volcanic eruption in recorded history. You can also climb to the summit of Mauna Kea.
6. Kauai in Hawaii is known as the Garden Island. It's the least commercially developed of the Hawaiian islands and offers more than 60 beaches.
5. Maui in Hawaii is one of the best places to see a humpback whale migration every winter. You can also trek to Haleakala National Park where the island's highest peak reaches 10,023 feet above sea level.
4. San Juan Island near the Washington-British Columbia border features Orca pods and one of the country's largest lavender farms. Friday Harbor is full of restaurants and shops, while you can find a 19-acre sculpture garden at Westcott Bay Reserve.
3. Anna Maria Island, on the Gulf Coast of Florida, has sweeping views of Tampa Bay and the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The island hosts 40 parks, at some of which you can watch turtles hatching. You can also kayak with dolphins.
2. Chincoteague Island in Virginia is famous for its wild horses. Every summer since 1925, all of the feral ponies on Assateague are rounded up for the Pony Swim over to Chincoteague.
1. Marco Island, off the southwest coast of Florida, offers a place to explore the Everglades in a swamp buggy or play a round of golf at one of the island's luxury courses. It's also dotted with white-sand beaches.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.