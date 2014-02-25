The 10 Best Islands In The US, According To TripAdvisor Users

Florida and Hawaii are neck and neck as the states that have the best islands in America, according to a new list from travel site TripAdvisor.

“There is something transporting about an island vacation, and these Travellers’ Choice Islands winners will help travellers find their next escape,” TripAdvisor’s chief marketing officer Barbara Messing said in a statement.

The site ranked islands based on the quality and quantity of the most highly-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions listed for each location on TripAdvisor during a 12-month period.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.