The 10 Best Islands In The World

St. Regis Bora Bora Resort Get up close and personal with Bora Bora’s turquoise waters from an overwater hut.

Winter might not start for another two months, but it’s definitely not too soon to begin planning your warm island getaway.

Luckily for you, Condé Nast Traveller just released its list of the Top 25 Islands in the World as part of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. We’re taking a closer look at the top 10.

From the isolated tranquility of Bora Bora to the sprawling golf courses of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, these islands have all you could want in a relaxing vacation.

#10 Big Island, Hawaii Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 87.6 The largest of Hawaii's islands, Big Island offers an abundance of sights and activities, from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to an open farmers market in Kona. CN Traveller readers say that there is 'something for everyone.' #8 Oahu, Hawaii Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 88 Oahu is the perfect island for travellers who want Honolulu's big city excitement but don't want to forego Hawaii's laid-back surfer culture. Relax on Waikiki Beach, go back in history at Pearl Harbor, or dine in one of Honolulu's exciting restaurants. #6 Sea Island, Georgia Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 88.6 Located on the southeast coast of Georgia, Sea Island has pristine golf courses, gorgeous views, and friendly locals. The island is 'brimming with unparalleled gracious and southern hospitality,' as one CN Traveller reader said. #4 Kiawah Island, South Carolina Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 89.4 The 2012 PGA Championship was held on Kiawah Island for a reason: CN Traveller readers say that the golf courses here are unlike any other. The island also has nature preserves, beaches, tennis courts, and great views. #3 Maldives, Indian Ocean Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 89.6 Situated in the Indian Ocean, southwest of Sri Lanka, the Maldives are an incredibly picturesque chain of islands featuring turquoise water, white sands, beachside villas, and incredible sunsets -- yeah, we're sold. #2 Kauai, Hawaii Condé Nast Readers' Choice Rating: 92.1 Kauai is one of Hawaii's more laid-back islands, with 'sleepy little historic towns' and welcoming locals. But it also has what some CN Traveller readers call 'heart pounding adventure' and incredible scenery.

