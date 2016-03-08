This $7 spray that can replace your iron is a lifesaver for the business traveller

iStock A wrinkle releaser could have you looking pressed and ready for your next flight or business meeting.

Ironing is over (if you want it to be).

Not only is ironing clunky and time-consuming, but it’s just not necessary anymore — not when there’s a product called “wrinkle releaser”.

These are cheap (around $7 for quite a large bottle) sprays that coat your clothes in silicon, which naturally releases the fibres of your clothes, allowing you to simply smooth out the fabric with just your hands.

Then you must simply hang up the garment, and the wrinkles will be gone by the time it dries.

I’ve been using Downey’s Wrinkle Releaser for years now, and in all that time I haven’t so much as touched an iron. It works on everything from t-shirts to formal wear, and it’s quicker and easier than ironing.

A few drawbacks I’ve noticed using the spray:

If you allow a garment that was wet with the spray to dry wrinkled, it will stay wrinkled.

The scent of my spray, though it promises to be “lightweight”, is quite strong and floral. However, it is possible the scent has changed in the years since I purchased my bottle. The scent does seem to dissipate after you wear the garment for a few hours.

The spray does wet clothing quite a bit in order to work, so it can’t be used right before leaving the house. It’s best used the night before you intend to wear the garment, or before you shower to give it enough time to dry.

Downey’s Wrinkle Releaser Plus makes the market-dominating version, but other non-scented versions exist, including one by a brand called Cold Iron. There are even travel sizes.

