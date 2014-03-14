The Best Irish Pubs In 20 Big Cities Around The US

No place captures the warmth and friendliness of the Irish quite like an Irish pub, but you don’t have to head to Dublin to find that kind of authenticity.
With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, we rounded up 32 Irish pubs in 20 big cities right here in the U.S. that have the best drinks, the best food, and the best craic (that’s Gaelic for “good times”).
Sláinte!
426 W. Ponce De Leon Avenue (Decatur)
Irish owned and operated, The Marlay is 'a little bit of Dublin in Decatur.' They serve tasty, traditional Irish pub fare, brunch on the weekends, and have over 20 beers on draft. Known for their Atlantic cod fish and chips, The Marlay also operates 'The Mobile Marlay' to bring this specialty all over Atlanta.
On St. Patrick's Day, The Marlay has a full line-up of live Irish music, dancing, and face painting for the kids.
Try also: Mac McGee, which gives free Jell-O shots to anyone who dresses like a leprechaun (but only on St. Paddy's Day).
Except for the building itself, everything in B.D. Riley's pub comes straight from the motherland. They take particular pride in pouring the perfect pint, and feature a number of Irish whiskeys behind the bar.
B.D.'s has live music all day long On St. Patrick's Day, as well as a menu full of Irish favourites, and promises 'no green beer.'
Mick O'Shea's happily mixes its Irish heritage with a liberal sprinkling of Baltimore pride. Regulars rave about the happy hour deals, as well as the local Maryland crab soup.
On St. Paddy's Day grab yourself a traditional Irish breakfast, starting at 9am, and then come back at 5pm for live music.
Or try: The Life of Reilly Irish Pub & Restaurant, which has a 'stew and a brew' special -- half an order of Guinness Stew and a pint of Guinness for less than $US10.
Originally opened as a traditional men's bar, Eire Pub now welcomes all to relax in the easygoing establishment. The Eire proudly calls itself 'The President's choice,' on account of hosting famous visitors like former Presidents Reagan and Clinton.
The Eire makes a great corned beef sandwich -- order one at the counter and chat with one of their many friendly bartenders.
Or try: Brendan Behan Pub which, even though it doesn't serve food, is a friendly, off-the-beaten-path neighbourhood bar in Jamaica Plain.
3258 S. Princeton Avenue and 10614 S. Western Avenue
A warm, casual ambience is what you'll find in the beer garden at Cork and Kerry. With two locations in Chicago -- one on either side of town -- you won't have a problem getting a cold imported or local brew.
Swing by their replica of the Guinness brewery St. James's Gate on March 11 for the annual Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade where you can get your whiskey starting at 11am.
Or try: Irish Times, in Brookfield, for its 'All-U-Can-Eat' fish fry at the start of lent each year.
Owned by a Dublin native, The Dubliner benefits from Dallas' great weather, serving frosty beers from a mile-long list and classic Irish dishes out on their patio all year round. For a light bite, go for a sample plate of Irish cheeses, especially the porter cheddar.
Or try: Black Friar Pub, on historic McKinney Avenue, known for its hot toddy and other hot drinks as much as its cold ones.
As Denver's oldest Irish pub, it makes sense why Nallen's is such a figurehead in Denver's drinking scene, Irish or otherwise. It's not a place folks really go for food, but they have great drink specials (read: Jameson and pints).
On St. Patrick's Day, Guinness is $US5.50 a pint, and the kitchen will be serving up hot corned beef sandwiches.
Or try: The Irish Snug, which has a dog-friendly patio.
They say the folks at Kenneally's, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, pull the best pint outside of Ireland, but they also serve Irish twists on classic bar fare, like 'Irish nachos. 'They're also known for doing a crazy good, thin-crust Chicago-style pizza -- even one with corned beef on it.
Their $US10 St. Patrick's Day cover buys you ears to great live music, drink specials, and a hot lunch of Irish stew and corned beef sandwiches.
McMullen's is committed to good times and doing good. The pub hosts an annual event in which patrons attempt to break the record for the largest-ever Guinness toast, as well as an
annual St. Baldrick's event to benefit kids with cancer.
The bar keeps at least half a dozen Irish beers on tap, and has a number of other Irish beers and ciders by the bottle.
Or try: Nine Fine Irishmen, which is full of Ireland's rich history of standing up for what you believe in.
13721 Burbank Boulevard (Van Nuys)
More than 50 years in the making, Ireland's 32 is proud to keep the Irish tradition alive in the LA suburb of Van Nuys. They do full and mini Irish breakfasts on the weekends, and steep drink discounts during happy hour.
They're trying to get to 3,200 Facebook likes by St. Patrick's Day, and those who share their page will be entered to win free admission to their St. Paddy's Day festivities.
Finn McCool's is the place to be for Mardi Gras as well as St. Patrick's Day. They try to be Mid-City's 'Irish home away from home,' with great food and drink served by an almost all-Irish staff.
During the south's unseasonably cold weather, Finn McCool's made sure to have hot cups of Bailey's hot chocolate ready to warm up their loyal customers.
A warm and cozy east side establishment, New Yorkers come to enjoy a pint by the fireplace, listen to music, and retreat from busy Manhattan life. They do a great bangers and mash, and a hearty Irish lamb stew.
All their dinner specials are also sold for lunch, so if you stop in at noon you'll always get a great meal.
Or try: An Beal Bocht, a Bronx centrepiece that is as much a showcase of Irish and local New York artistic talent as it is a traditional pub.
Despite being in the middle of Center City, folks who frequent Fergie's say it doesn't have the touristy feel of other Irish pubs in the area. They have got a great beer selection and traditional Irish entrees, as well as some vegan fare for non-meat eaters.
Fergie's will have their weekly open mic night on St. Paddy's Day.
Or try: McGillin's Old Ale House, the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philly (pouring pints since 1860).
Operated by a Belfast-born publican, Rosie McCaffrey's was voted the best Irish pub and the best fish and chips in Phoenix by the Phoenix New Times multiple years running, but they're also known for their other Irish classics.
Owner Sean McCaffrey is proud of his Guinness lamb stew, and happily shares the recipe with the world.
On St. Patrick's Day, Rosie McCaffrey's goes all out -- folks have even been known to dye their beards green.
Popular for its live music shows, Conor Byrne has been a consistently strong Irish pub on Seattle's Ballad Avenue for the last 108 years. The drink list boasts 57 whiskeys and 22 beers, so you're never short on choices.
Head over on March 17 for jaunty music all day long and the Skillet Food Truck, which will be sitting outside to dish out Irish specialties.
Or try: The Owl N' Thistle, where the owner's own band often plays sets for customers.
Located close to Union Station, The Dubliner is a welcome refuge to local Irish pub lovers and out-of-towners alike. Irish family owned and operated since the '70s, The Dubliner is about to celebrate its 40th St. Patrick's Day in DC.
Go on the 17th, or any other time -- they're the only bar in DC that serves Smithwick's pale ale.
Or try: Kelly's Irish Times, a boisterous, Capitol Hill pub with a friendly mix of characters behind the bar.
