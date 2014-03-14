The Best Irish Pubs In 20 Big Cities Around The US

Twitter/@dontsithome B.D. Riley’s in Austin has a great menu, and promises ‘no green beer’ on St. Paddy’s Day

No place captures the warmth and friendliness of the Irish quite like an Irish pub, but you don’t have to head to Dublin to find that kind of authenticity.

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, we rounded up 32 Irish pubs in 20 big cities right here in the U.S. that have the best drinks, the best food, and the best craic (that’s Gaelic for “good times”).

Sláinte!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.