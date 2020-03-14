Chadrick J./Yelp County Clare Irish Pub in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Craving some fish and chips, bangers and mash, or a pint of Guinness? Look no further than your local Irish pub.

The very first Irish-American pub opened its doors in Baltimore in 1847, but closed in 2016.

Many Irish pubs nationwide, however, are open and ready to serve up traditional pub fare and pints.

Yelp picked the best Irish pub in every state based on customer reviews.

Whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day or any other day of the year, nothing hits the spot like a few pints of Guinness with friends in a traditional Irish pub.

To determine the best Irish pub in every state, Yelp identified restaurants in the Irish Pub category and then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning certain keywords. When available, all of the businesses listed also have a passing health score.

Here is the best Irish pub in every state, according to Yelp.

ALABAMA: Brennan’s Irish Pub in Birmingham

Brennan’s Irish Pub/Yelp Brennan’s Irish Pub.

“The food was outstanding and the service was great! We had the Irish nachos and the Hooligan hamburger. Both were delicious but the Hooligan hamburger was definitely a treat. Sunday entertainment was an added experience. Be sure to stop in!” wrote Yelp user Kathy M.

ALASKA: Lucky Lady Pub in Juneau

Mike C./Yelp Lucky Lady Pub.

“My two favourite watering holes are good dive bars and good Irish pubs… Lucky Lady was both. Mostly locals in here when we came, which I appreciated,” wrote Yelp user Adam B. J.

ARIZONA: Tim Finnegan’s Irish Restaurant and Pub in Glendale

Yelp/Tim Finnegan’s Irish Restaurant And Pub Tim Finnegan’s Irish Restaurant and Pub.

“Very nice local pub with a great selection of whiskey. Burgers were delicious and good for small groups. Very nice large bar, if you can get a seat. We saw live entertainment the last time we were there and it was excellent,” wrote Yelp user Ron P.

ARKANSAS: Copper Penny Pub in Hot Springs

Tammy P./Yelp Copper Penny Pub.

“If you’re in Hot Springs looking for a chill bar/restaurant with amazing service you MUST check out the Copper Penny Pub. There wasn’t any room left at the bar so my boyfriend and I ended up sitting at a table but Kaylie was the most amazing waitress. Very attentive. We told her we were gonna split the Irish Mac and Cheese and without even asking she had it split for us, looking like it was supposed to come out the kitchen that way. I’m a mac and cheese connoisseur myself and let me say theirs is some of the best I have ever had,” wrote Yelp user Hillary S.

CALIFORNIA: The Irishman in Huntington Beach

Yelp/The Irishman The Irishman.

“What can I say? I love the Irishman. Ray and Vee never fail to make customers feel welcome and they pour the most perfect pint of Guinness in SoCal. It’s decorated with a cool mix of Irish and surf cultures and they play great music. Not too loud where you can’t chat with friends. Tends to be favoured by locals and its a welcome break from HB’s Main Street. Great place to have a pint or three,” wrote Yelp user Mark E.

COLORADO: O’Neil’s Tavern & Grill in Steamboat Springs

Bob R./Yelp O’Neil’s Tavern & Grill.

“Great food and amazing service. I was here for a bachelorette party and all the staff came over to make the bride to feel so special. Every single meal we ordered was so good. The fish and chips and the winter salad were our favourites,” wrote Yelp user Carrie W.

CONNECTICUT: The Castle on Post in Fairfield

The Castle on Post/Yelp The Castle on Post.

“I love the comfortable Irish pub vibe here and the music nights. Always a nice crowd. I enjoyed the food and drink and find the prices very reasonable. The owner and staff very attentive and friendly,” wrote Yelp user John M.

WASHINGTON, DC: Fado Irish Pub in Washington, DC

Evie B./Yelp Fado Irish Pub.

“Now I know why people like this place! Not sure what it’s like to order a drink when it’s super busy, but I went for happy hour on a weeknight and service was great. I was really surprised by my simple order of a Gin & Tonic – it was good and even came with peppercorns! I always worry that my G&T will come with too much tonic or too much gin, but my order was perfectly balanced. The snacks we ordered were also tasty! We got the cheese fries with bacon and a pretzel. It’s conveniently located near the Gallery Place metro, which is a major plus!” wrote Yelp user Sally W.

DELAWARE: McGlynns Pub & Restaurant in Dover

Ha O./Yelp McGlynns Pub & Restaurant.

“Great place to catch a game, hang out with friends, or eat a family meal. This place is pretty popular, so I recommend making reservations if you are going with more than two people for a meal. Their menu is huge, which can be good or bad. Sometimes I’m wary because, with so many offerings, you wonder if the food will be prepared well. Not here! We came as a party of six and we all ordered different things, and everyone was pleased. Salmon BLT, grilled chicken bacon sandwich, colossal crab sandwich, rack of ribs, turkey Dijon pretzel sandwich, and a French dip sandwich. Everything was amazing and picture-perfect. To make it better was our waitress, Nia. She was very attentive throughout and that is always a huge plus in my book. This place is definitely worth coming back for many times! Bonus: FREE popcorn – and it’s really good!” wrote Yelp user Karla S.

FLORIDA: McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin

James B./Yelp McGuire’s Irish Pub.

“We got the idea to come here from a local in Destin. He talked about how good the steaks were for a great price… he was NOT kidding… This restaurant was a nicely set up Irish pub with amazing drink specials every day… and even at night! We had $US3 Irish whiskey. I had the prime rib, a baked potato, and Caesar salad. My husband had the ribeye, mashed potatoes, & a Caesar salad. The house bread was amazing also. The prime rib came with a grilled garlic clove and the ribeye came with a grilled cheese tomato. OH EMMM GEE. Everything was great. Service was great and quick and so was the food,” wrote Yelp user Brittany W.

GEORGIA: Daddy O’Brien’s Irish Ice Cream Pub in Sugar Hill

Daddy O’Brien’s Irish Ice Cream Pub/Yelp Daddy O’Brien’s Irish Ice Cream Pub.

“This is such a cute place!! The ambiance is warm and welcoming. We came here for ice cream only. I like that you have the option to try the flavours before purchasing something you wouldn’t like. I ordered the Alcoholic Chocoholic Sundae. It was amazing!!! Flavours I tried: Irish Coffee, The Buttery Scotchman, and the Drunken Oreo. All were good, but my favourite was the Drunken Oreo,” wrote Yelp user Joua M.

HAWAII: J Dolan’s in Honolulu

Jesand A./Yelp J Dolan’s.

“Probably the best pizza on Oahu. Generous toppings, the legit NYC pizza cheese (just greasy enough without needing to be wiped by paper towels), stringy gooey cheese pulls, sauce with a bite and just the right amount and a thin crust that stays together enough to hold the toppings without being too doughy and a nice crispy crust that I actually enjoy to eat vs leave behind on the plate,” wrote Yelp user Carrie G.

IDAHO: Ha’ Penny Bridge Pub in Boise

JS W./Yelp Ha’ Penny Bridge Pub.

“Two of our friends ordered the lamb stew and it looked good. Another member of our party ordered the lamb shank and I’m definitely going to order that when I visit this pub again,” wrote Yelp user Patricia A.

ILLINOIS: Mollie’s Public House in Riverside

Katsumi B./Yelp Mollie’s Public House.

“This pub is exactly what I imagine a pub in Ireland would look like. Maybe one day I will make it there but until then I can come here and pretend I’m there. The fish was delicious and the burger was tasty too. I loved the homemade fries,” wrote Yelp user Karen K.

INDIANA: Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

D H./Yelp Nine Irish Brothers.

“I can’t believe that I’ve never reviewed this place before. The food, alcohol, and service are all good. The side room with the fireplace is nice on a chilly night. The menu covers Irish favourites like Guinness stew, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, etc. but also have fish tacos, burgers, mussels, etc. Everything that I’ve eaten here has been good,” wrote Yelp user Dia D.

IOWA: Dublin Bay Irish Pub & Grill in Ames

Dublin Bay Irish Pub & Grill/Yelp Dublin Bay Irish Pub & Grill.

“Ames is really stepping it up with this one! Not going to lie, finding a non-chain restaurant that isn’t barbecue in Ames can be difficult. That being said I was very pleased with Dublin Bay. The atmosphere of Dublin bay is very chill and has plenty of seats. I especially enjoyed the local pub feel I got when walking in. It also isn’t too crowded of a place so I’ve never had to wait to be seated. Your stomach will 100% enjoy the food! I’ve never been to Ireland so I can’t say how authentic the food is but the menu is full of Irish dishes. The portion really depends on what you order. I ordered a lamb burger so the portion was a little small compared to the stew which was surprisingly big. Either way I still really enjoyed my meal,” wrote Yelp user Abe C.

KANSAS: Bailey’s Irish Pub in Leavenworth

Amy S./Yelp Bailey’s Irish Pub.

“Tucked away on 3rd St in Leavenworth is this little Irish pub. Lots of authentic Irish dishes on the menu along with burgers, sandwiches and even salads. We stopped in on a Wednesday night and it seemed quite busy. It was pint night where first is $US5 then the second is $US2.50. And we got a set of glasses too! I had the Guinness beef stew with fried cabbage and crusty bread. It was delicious! The server was Very nice, informing us of the specials and answering our questions on the various dishes” wrote Yelp user Linda O.

KENTUCKY: The Irish Rover in Louisville

Mia H./Yelp The Irish Rover.

“My family and I are travelling through Louisville and decided to check Guy Fieri’s Flavortown site. We saw this Irish pub and we were immediately interested. A look over the menu seemed promising so we decided to come for dinner… I got the Shanagarry fish cakes. Wow! They were packed with fish and almost no filler. The flavour was divine; a wonderful smoked fish flavour! My husband got the shepherd’s cottage Pie which was almost as big as his head! He said it was absolutely delicious and the taste I got certainly agrees with that assessment. It was savoury and meaty without being too salty or greasy. Our child had the kid’s fish and chips and enjoyed them. The chips were a really big hit! I sampled the fish and it was lovely! Nice light and crispy batter with tender and flakey fish. Almost made me regret I didn’t order the fish and chips myself,” wrote Yelp user Courtney M.

LOUISIANA: Erin Rose in New Orleans

Katherine S./Yelp Erin Rose.

“Best bar in town with the best po’boys. Tucked on a side street, this little Irish pub doesn’t look like much but the staff is excellent and buried in the back is where they serve killer po’boy sandwiches. Out of all the places along Bourbon Street, my group and I kept ending up back at Erin Rose’s. The Iced Irish Coffee is the BEST. Must try/stop location if you’re in NOLA. Dive-bar feel, but between the iced coffee and po’boy, it really makes this joint unique,” wrote Yelp user Angel K.

MAINE: Finn’s Irish Pub in Ellsworth

Jerry W./Yelp Finn’s Irish Pub.

“I love this place. Every time I’m up in Ellsworth, I ALWAYS get to Finn’s. I love the seafood – the fish cakes, salmon sandwich, and fresh oysters. We had the clam chowder a few weeks ago and I wanted to roll over and die. The BEST I’ve ever had. I got two containers to go. Before my grandfather died, it was a special treat to bring him here. I remember when Finn’s opened and we had to get in and try it. Much love to Finn’s, always,” wrote Yelp user L C.

MARYLAND: The Irish Penny Pub & Grill in Salisbury

The Irish Penny Pub & Grill/Yelp The Irish Penny Pub & Grill.

“The food here is delicious and reasonable prices. The portions are generous, usually enough for two servings. Also authentic Irish pub atmosphere,” wrote Yelp user Kandy D.

MASSACHUSETTS: The Druid in Cambridge

Matt V./Yelp The Druid.

“The Druid is pretty much the closest thing to an Irish bar that’s actually in Ireland. I walked in to find a charming, busy bar with live Irish music, walls lined with retro posters, and beautiful decor hanging from the ceiling. It felt very cosy! The drink menu features a decent range of beers (including imports), house cocktails, and SEVERAL Irish coffees. The food menu includes Irish staples such as fish & chips, seafood chowder, etc. I went with the chowder which was flavorful and packed with seafood. Our waiter was pretty attentive. Definitely the place to go for an authentic Irish experience! Or a couple of beers with friends,” wrote Yelp user Jessi F.

MICHIGAN: Kennedy’s Irish Pub in Waterford

Justin J./Yep Kennedy’s Irish Pub.

“I am now a regular here and still love the place! The food is still great and the staff is awesome! They have a specials sheet daily and if you are lucky, you might get to try the German tomato soup or goulash or shepherd’s pie, all of which rival the best restaurants… And the everyday menu fare is mostly great too,” wrote Yelp user Brian G.

MINNESOTA: The Local in Minneapolis

Lorraine R./Yelp The Local.

“Oh, my… who would have thought in downtown Minneapolis you’d find this gem… Great Walleye fish and chips, great! Patio rocking. Great service, great food,” wrote Yelp user Mark F.

MISSISSIPPI: Fenian’s Pub in Jackson

Rachel L./Yelp Fenian’s Pub.

“I’ve been coming to Fenian’s Pub for three years now and let me tell you – the food, the atmosphere, and the service are all stellar,” wrote Yelp user Megan C.

MISSOURI: The Pat Connolly Tavern in Saint Louis

The Pat Connolly Tavern/Yelp The Pat Connolly Tavern.

“A nice old fashioned tavern is after my heart! Hi, Pat Connolly’s! Ample cocktail selection. Food is pretty good, and I’m a picky, junk food-eating vegetarian. Most importantly, it just feels so old and classy inside,” wrote Yelp user Maggie H.

MONTANA: Brannigan’s Pub in Kalispell

Jason H./Yelp Brannigan’s Pub.

“Being from CA you get used to every bar having a ‘casino’ but [their’s] was upstairs away from the main bar which is nice. I spoke with a really cool bartender there, she helped me navigate the ‘Celtic lingo’ of the menu and got some steak bites that were delicious and the beer was cold,” wrote Yelp user Doug B.

NEBRASKA: Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grillin Omaha

Kurt S./Yelp Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill.

“Barrett’s is pretty awesome and it has been for a long time. Great service, and always a friendly and welcoming environment. Phillies and Reubens are some of the best in Omaha, and they have great homemade salsa,” wrote Yelp user Tyler D.

NEVADA: McMullan’s Irish Pub in Las Vegas

Lacey M./Yelp McMullan’s Irish Pub.

“Definitely the best Irish food I’ve tasted, the atmosphere was awesome and the service was great too! The Bangers and Mash and the sausage rolls were delicious,” wrote Yelp user Ashley S.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: J L Sullivans Irish Pub and Restaurant in Thornton

Sean W./Yelp J L Sullivans Irish Pub and Restaurant.

“This road stop is a must-do every time we come to New Hampshire. The wings were amazing and the spicy honey for the steak sweet potato fries was the most unique blend of sweet and spicy hot. I had to run to clean my sticky phone because I tried to stop eating it and kept dipping over it! The waitress was so kind and the General Manager made us laugh so much. A real treat,” wrote Yelp user Maggie H.

NEW JERSEY: Dowling’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Roselle Park

Neil M./Yelp Dowling’s Irish Pub and Restaurant.

“The food at this place is absolutely awesome. My wife and I have gone twice, and both times we got juicy hamburgers that were made fresh. I haven’t had a bad thing on the menu yet. French onion soup is fantastic, the mozzarella sticks are tasty, the homemade chips or onion rings are both outstanding… It is a small pub, but they run a few different events throughout the week, including bingo and trivia. The bartenders are all friendly, ours even took our mozzarella sticks off the bill just because they came out a little late. This is a hidden gem,” wrote Yelp user Ian M.

NEW MEXICO: Two Fools Tavern in Albuquerque

Jessica L./Yelp Two Fools Tavern.

“The fish and chips are the best you will find in town. In fact, they are better than some places I have eaten at on various coasts as well! Definitely some of my favourite fish and chips that I’ve ever had! The fries are cooked perfectly as well, and their tartar sauce is great,” wrote Yelp user Tanner R.

NEW YORK: Hartley’s in Brooklyn

T H./Yelp Hartley’s.

“The ambiance both inside and out at Hartley’s makes it the kind of neighbourhood gem-of-a-pub that I dream about. Inside, the space is small and intimate with a variety of seating options (tables, stools at the bar, and high-tops). FYI, they have outlets everywhere! The cocktail program is unpretentious, as is the service. I had a well rye and, later, a glass of a French red blend. The wine didn’t impress me, but the food did. I ordered radishes (comes with butter and coarse salt) and Irish beef stew. Both were a welcome relief after a day of travel and airport snacks. I do wish that for the price of my meal, I could have gotten some bread to eat with the stew and radishes. I’ll be back,” wrote Yelp user Lane B.

NORTH CAROLINA: Murphy’s Kitchen & Tap in Charlotte

Lindsay W./Yelp Murphy’s Kitchen & Tap.

“They had great food, with selections you would expect, like shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, etc. They also had a great beer and drink selection. I had Birdsong’s Higher Ground IPA, they also had OMB and other local craft beer on tap. Not a massive selection, but enough to keep you from not feeling neglected if you want a local craft beer,” wrote Yelp user Bryan P.

NORTH DAKOTA: Blarney Stone Pub in West Fargo

Blarney Stone Pub/Yelp Blarney Stone Pub.

“This place is a gem in Fargo! We went to Ireland a while back and have never really been able to find authentic Irish food until now! This place has it all, the stews, the pot roasts, the sandwiches and all of it is very good authentic Irish food. They have a huge draft beer menu and whiskey collection. The service was great too! We all got draft Guinness and different entrees to try a little of each. Everything was so delicious! We’ll definitely be back,” wrote Yelp user Nicole N.

OHIO: Logan’s Irish Pubin Findlay

Tim R./Yelp Logan’s Irish Pub.

“Two visits in four days tells you a lot about this little gem in Findlay, Ohio. Thursday night on my drive to Columbus from Detroit, we decided to get off the road so that we could steer clear of the freeway chains and try something a little different. I was expecting bar burgers, you know, bar food. What I got was a trip to Ireland with an amazing Shepherd’s Pie that just about blew my socks off. I loved it. My husband makes a decent SP, but this was totally wonderful. Full of flavour, and the soda bread on the side,” wrote Yelp user Liz T.

OKLAHOMA: The Black Raven in Harrah

Dennis S./Yelp The Black Raven.

“First time here. The outside I was a little worried but inside it is cosy and quaint like a traditional Irish pub. The drink selection is amazing beers, whiskey, and scotch…along with mixed drinks as well…prices SUPERB! Went at lunch and had shepherd’s pie, my husband had bangers And mash….both were very authentic and good,” wrote Yelp user Courtney M.

OREGON: The Pint Pot Public House in Eugene

Nastya G./Yelp The Pint Pot Public House.

“Popped in at random, wasn’t sure what to expect but it was a pleasant surprise. Fun place, awesome personalised location decor, nice people, great bartender. The shepherd’s pie … will have me coming back,” wrote Yelp user Brandon B.

PENNSYLVANIA: Billy Murphy’s Irish Saloonin Philadelphia

Mike M./Yelp Billy Murphy’s Irish Saloon.

“Billy Murphy’s is a nice little gem hidden away in East falls. It’s a cosy bar inside with excellent rotating craft beers on tap, with your classic hits as well. The burgers are amazing, made in house! High recommend coming here if you’re looking for a cosy spot to down some pints and grab a bite to eat,” wrote Yelp user Christopher B.

RHODE ISLAND: Alaina’s Ale House in Richmond

Lori D./Yelp Alaina’s Ale House.

“We were in the area for the RI Highland Games and decided to give this place a shot. Definitely glad we did! The Scotch eggs and fish and chips were really good,” wrote Yelp user Susan B.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar in Johns Island

Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar/Yelp Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar.

“This place has a great atmosphere and ambiance that I enjoy. Traditional Irish food and amazing Moscow mules,” wrote Yelp user Tim M.

SOUTH DAKOTA: McNally’s Irish Pub in Sioux Falls

McNally’s Irish Pub/Yelp McNally’s Irish Pub.

“This place gives everything it promises. Irish beer, bangers and mash, a cosy atmosphere and the Irish nachos that don’t totally make sense but are still good none the less. I’ll be back. That walleye sandwich was much better than it needed to be,” wrote Yelp user Stefan J.

TENNESSEE: The Bull & Thistle Pub in Gainesboro

N O./Yelp The Bull & Thistle Pub.

“Tried out The Bull & Thistle while camping at Salt Lick Campground. Nice atmosphere. Our waitress was super friendly and knowledgeable of the menu. My husband had the Porterhouse and it was amazing! Everyone else had the Bull & Thistle Filet which was cooked perfect and very delicious,” wrote Yelp user Christina R.

TEXAS: The Crafty Irishman in Dallas

Lea Ann S./Yelp The Crafty Irishman.

“We decided to give this place a try since it’s a few blocks from where we were staying. We walked in and was greeted right away. The decor had an Irish feel and it seemed clean. We started with the Scotch egg and it was better than I expected. We moved onto the Jameson burger with sweet potato fries and it was delicious. I will definitely be back,” wrote Yelp user Kristina S.

UTAH: Flanagan’s on Main in Park City

Flanagan’s on Main/Yelp Flanagan’s on Main.

“If you’re looking for that great pub food, look no further. Grab a pint and some better than average bar food. We tried the bacon-wrapped shrimp appetizer with different sandwiches which when we asked for them to be split were so large we thought they must have made a mistake and we asked and the server said no they are split. The staff was friendly efficient and knowledgeable about the food and spirits. We would return on our next trip to Park City,” wrote Yelp user Bill A.

VERMONT: McGrath’s Irish Pub in Killington

Julie E./Yelp McGrath’s Irish Pub.

“This is an awesome Irish pub where the bartender will shake your hand and even ask you for your name. They mix Guinness with another beer and somehow put the mark of an Irish clover in the beer foam. It’s very cosy, with lots of funny signs on the walls. You can also sit down and eat. Definitely check out this place if you are skiing in Vermont,” wrote Yelp user Stephanie Q.

VIRGINIA: The Celtic House Irish Pub & Restaurant in Arlington

Samantha M./Yelp The Celtic House Irish Pub & Restaurant.

“I hope this place stays forever because it is so delicious. Some of the best bangers and mash and corned beef and cabbage around. Everything we have ever ordered has been great and the service is friendly and fast. Try the curry! And I really enjoy the complimentary soda bread,” wrote Yelp user Katherine M.

WASHINGTON: Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill & Irish Pub in Seattle

LG Y./Yelp Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill & Irish Pub.

“I walked in for the lunch hour on a Wednesday. I received a greeting with a smile and sat myself at the bar. The bartender was friendly and quick. I had the shepherd’s pie and was surprised with the quality,” wrote Yelp user Joshua R.

WEST VIRGINIA: Meagher’s Irish Pub in Bridgeport

Zach P./Yelp Meagher’s Irish Pub.

“My wife loved the corned beef and cabbage. Great Irish Pub atmosphere. Immaculately clean. And an amazing selection of beer,” wrote Yelp user Josh H.

WISCONSIN: County Clare Irish Pub in Milwaukee

Chadrick J./Yelp County Clare Irish Pub.

“Great place for breakfast and really nice service. Everyone at our table got different things from the breakfast menu and all of them were tasty. The American breakfast with the hashbrown discs was a great choice and I had the Irish breakfast which was fantastic, even the stuff I didn’t expect to taste that great. Next time I’ll probably try to swap something out for more of the Irish bacon rashers. I will definitely be back,” wrote Yelp user Ryan P.

WYOMING: Pat O’Hara Brewing Company in Cody

Dr. Richard M./Yelp Pat O’Hara Brewing Company.

“Nice beer selection, decent food. The ambiance is very open and dive bar-y. Try the cod fish and chips, can never go wrong with them,” wrote Yelp user Nicole G.

