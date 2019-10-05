Here's how every new IPO bigger than $1 billion has performed in 2019

- Several of 2019’s largest initial public offerings are badly trailing the broader stock market as investors start to shy away from high-risk companies.
- Eight IPOs have raised more than $US1 billion this year, but it looks like the parade into markets could be slowing down as some newly public companies struggle to stay above their offer prices.
- Here’s how every IPO larger than $US1 billion has performed so far in 2019.
The IPO market has had a bumpy few weeks.
Over the last month, two billion-dollar initial public offerings have flopped, Uber and Lyft continued to sink below their offering prices, and both WeWork and Endeavour postponed their listings. IPO proceeds also slowed more than 50% in the third quarter, compared to the prior period.
The Renaissance Capital IPO ETF – which tracks a basket of newly-public companies – has shed more than 8% over the last month. Still, the fund up about 19% year-to-date.
Investors appear to growing more sceptical of high-risk, high-growth companies with uncertain paths to profitability.
Despite the seemingly-dire outlook for IPOs, 2019 has still seen eight companies raise more than $US1 billion through new listings.
Here’s how every IPO larger than $US1 billion has performed so far this year, according to data from Dealogic. They’re ranked in increasing order of post-IPO return.
8. Lyft
Ticker:
LYFT
Market value: $US20.6 billion
Amount raised in IPO: $US2.6 billion
Return since debut: -46.4%
Source: Dealogic
7. SmileDirectClub
Ticker:
SDC
Market value: $US8.9 billion
Amount raised in IPO: $US1.3 billion
Return since debut: -43.8%
Source: Dealogic, September 30 close
6. Uber
Ticker:
UBER
Market value: $US75.5 billion
Amount raised in IPO: $US8.1 billion
Return since debut: -35.5%
Source: Dealogic, September 30 close
5. Peloton
Ticker:
PTON
Market value: $US8.1 billion
Amount raised in IPO: $US1.2 billion
Return since debut: -22.5%
Source: Dealogic, September 30 close
4. Avantor
Ticker:
AVTR
Market value: $US7.5 billion
Amount raised: $US3.3 billion
Return since IPO: 0%
Source: Dealogic, September 30 close
3. Chewy
Ticker:
CHWY
Market Value: $US8.8 billion
Amount raised: $US1.2 billion
Return since IPO: 9%
Source: Dealogic, September 30 close
2. Pinterest
Ticker:
PINS
Market Value: $US10 billion
Amount raised in IPO: $US1.6 billion
Return since debut: 39.2%
Source: Dealogic, September 30 close
1. Tradeweb
Ticker:
TW
Market Value: $US6 billion
Amount raised in IPO: $US1.2 billion
Return since debut: 42.6%
Source: Dealogic, September 30 close
