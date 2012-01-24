Using Your iPhone: Answers To 13 Questions You Were Afraid To Ask

We often hear the same problems from first-time iPhone owners. They don’t know how to use their fancy new device.

It can be daunting moving from that ancient flip phone to a powerful touchscreen device. Those newbies don’t always know what they’re missing.

Here are the most common questions we’re asked about iPhones, as well as the clever answers to those problems.

Plus, you’ll find a ton of useful tips and tricks along the way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.