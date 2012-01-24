Using Your iPhone: Answers To 13 Questions You Were Afraid To Ask

We often hear the same problems from first-time iPhone owners. They don’t know how to use their fancy new device.
It can be daunting moving from that ancient flip phone to a powerful touchscreen device. Those newbies don’t always know what they’re missing.
Here are the most common questions we’re asked about iPhones, as well as the clever answers to those problems.
Plus, you’ll find a ton of useful tips and tricks along the way.
To select multiple items in your Photos app, tap the arrow in the top right corner of your screen, then start tapping on pictures to select them.
You can email a maximum of five photos.
To select multiple items in your Mail app, tap Edit in the top right corner of your screen, then tap on emails to select them.
From there, you can move emails, mark them all as read, and delete them.
Setting up your Gmail account by tapping Gmail is not the best way to do it.
Setting up Gmail as an 'Exchange' account means you can do more cool stuff like get emails pushed to your phone and access all of your Google Calendars.
Here's how to set up Gmail the right way >
The iPhone's default 'email preview' makes it so you can't view that many emails on screen at one time.
If you want to be more economical about scrolling through emails, check out this option.
Go to your Settings app, then tap Mail, Contacts, And Calendars, then tap 'Preview' and pick how many lines you want each email to take up in your inbox. The more lines, the more words of 'preview text' you get below each email header.
Unless you discover this feature accidentally, you probably wouldn't know that if you double-tap your home button, you can play/pause your music, as well as snap a quick picture!
We use this trick all the time to take pictures and to change music tracks.
One more camera tip: use the 'volume up' button on your iPhone's side as a camera shutter button.
A cool new iOS 5 feature is that you can rotate pictures once you've taken them.
Open a picture inside your Photos app, tap the screen to bring up your options, and tap edit in the top right corner.
Then tap the arrow in the bottom left corner until the image is the way you like it. Then, tap Save.
The most important reason that the iPhone's battery life stinks is because everyone uses it so much.
But, there are a few things you can do to make your battery life a bit better
1. Turn off the Weather Widget and Stocks Widget in Notifications centre. Go to Settings, Notifications, Weather or Stock Widget, then switch to 'Off.'
2. Turn down the brightness on your screen a bit. Go to Settings, then Brightness, and make sure 'Auto Brightness' is 'On.' Then, lower the brightness slider to just below halfway.
3. Change your email 'Fetch' settings. Go to Settings, then Mail Contacts And Calendars, then 'Fetch New Data.' Turn off Push (if you receive a million emails per day), and change Fetch to 'Every 30 Minutes' or more.
Sorry, but you accidentally tapped the 'Orientation Lock' button.
To turn off 'Orientation Lock,' double tap your home button, swipe to the right and tap the arrow button.
Wi-Fi routers are fickle creatures.
Whether it's a problem on your iPhone or a router problem, one quick trick to 'start from scratch' with your Wi-Fi connection is by 'forgetting' a network you've joined.
Go to Settings, then Wi-Fi, then tap the blue arrow next to the network you want to forget, then tap 'Forget This Network.'
Once you've forgotten the network, tap it in your Wi-Fi screen to do a fresh re-connect.
Everyone seems to be having a ball sending emoji emoticons back and forth. Here's how to enable them in your iPhone, no app required!
Go to Settings, then General, then Keyboard, then International Keyboards. Tap 'Add New Keyboard' and tap 'Emoji.'
Now, whenever you're typing, you can tap the Globe icon to the left of your space bar to use Emoji emoticons.
If you're reading an email and you click a link, you get warped into Safari, the iPhone's web browser. But how do you quickly get back to the email you were just reading?
Double tap your home button and you'll see a tray pop up. Tap the bottom left icon to go back to your most recently used app. It's that simple.
Pretty often, the settings you're looking for (like turning off Facebook's annoying push notifications) aren't actually located inside the app itself.
Go to Settings, then scroll down to a list of apps. Here's where you'll find many misc. settings you won't find elsewhere.
No matter what app you're in, tap the clock (or anywhere in the Status Bar) to instantly return to the top of the webpage or app you're looking at.
We use this one all the time.
If you want to know how to do everything on your iPhone, you'll need to do some experimenting.
Press every button, go into every Settings menu. Double tap random stuff to see what happens. Long press (hold down your finger) on stuff to see what kind of menus pop up.
This is the only way to ever truly get to know your iPhone.
And of course, you can always grab the iPhone user guide for some light reading.
