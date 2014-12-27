18 Breathtaking Photos You Won't Believe Were Taken With An iPhone

The iPhone has become the camera of choice for some professional photographers.
From portraits to landscape photos and fine art images, photographers are using the iPhone to create excellent works of art.
Some photos were taken with the iPhone’s native camera while others were shot using apps like Camera+.
Here’s a look at some of the best iPhone photography out there.
Brandon Kidwell is a mobile photographer based in Jacksonville, Florida. He uses an iPhone 5 for most of his work, such as the photo shown below.
Kidwell uses apps like Camera+, Snapseed, VSCOCam, and Union App the most when shooting and editing, he told Business Insider.
Kidwell used a cracked paint texture from the app PicFx while editing to create the illusion of trying to power through muck, he explained to blog iPhone Photography School.
Kidwell took this photo of a pelican on the St. Augustine Beach fishing pier in Florida. He used PS Touch and VCSCO Cam for editing. It almost looks more like a painting than a photo.
Chicago-based designer Cocu Liu now uses an iPhone 6 for most of his photography, but got started using an iPhone 4 back in 2010, according to blog iPhone Photography School.
Like Kidwell, he uses Union, VSCO Cam, and Filterstorm often. Liu says Union is helpful for combining two images, like in the photo below.
Liu also uses a lens-correction tool for the iPhone called SKRWT when retouching images with architecture.
Photographer Yilang Peng frequently uses an iPhone 4 and iPhone 5s to shoot, and many of his images include abstract and minimalist themes.
Peng began incorporating visual elements like lines, shapes, and colours into his work after learning about contemporary photography in the United States, he said in an interview with Resource Magazine.
But Peng always loved landscape photography, and one of his first projects was documenting the freeze-thaw cycle of Lake Mendota in Wisconsin.
Photographer Terry Vital uses an iPhone 5 with the Gizmon ICA case, which resembles a vintage Leica camera, for most of her shooting.
Washington D.C.-based photographer Greg Schmigel is known for his black-and-white street photography, which is all shot on an iPhone.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.