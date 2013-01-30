8 Gorgeous Photos Taken With An iPhone

Photo: Peggy2012CREATIVELENZ
The iPhone consistently proves itself as a handy, capable camera time and time again.Sometimes the results end up being downright beautiful.
Photo-sharing service Flickr lets you search for interesting photos by the device that was used to capture them, so we spent a little time browsing the best iPhone photos we could find.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.