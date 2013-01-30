8 Gorgeous Photos Taken With An iPhone

Dylan Love
flower

Photo: Peggy2012CREATIVELENZ

The iPhone consistently proves itself as a handy, capable camera time and time again.Sometimes the results end up being downright beautiful.

Photo-sharing service Flickr lets you search for interesting photos by the device that was used to capture them, so we spent a little time browsing the best iPhone photos we could find.

A close-up of a flower.

A black-and-white shot of a foggy morning in France.

A craggy tree.

A snowy sunset.

A panoramic shot capturing bits of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Wispy clouds.

We loved this macro shot of blue poppy seeds.

As well as this abstract shot of roses.

These pictures are pretty and all, but your security is more important.

