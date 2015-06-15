19 iPhone-only apps that will make your Android friends jealous

One of the best things about owning an iPhone is that you get a lot of the newest apps first before they arrive on Android.

It may not be fair, but it’s a great perk for iPhone users. That means there’s always something new to try.

You can enjoy exclusive apps from Instagram, cutting-edge photography apps, the best game we’ve seen this year, and even an app that will tell you the exact minute it’s going to start raining.

Manual gives photography experts full access to all of your camera's settings. Manual lets you open up the hood of your iPhone's camera, giving you full independent control of advanced settings like shutter, ISO, white balance, focus, and exposure compensation. Price: $US1.99 Robinhood is a no-fee stock trading app. You don't have to pay any commission fees when you use Robinhood, a stylish new trading app that's backed by Marc Andreessen and Snoop Dogg. You can access market data and quotes in real-time, and Robinhood makes it easy to stay on top of your portfolio with its Apple Watch app and iPhone widget that you can check from your lock screen. Price: Free Fresh Air is our new favourite weather app. Fresh Air is a gorgeous new weather app that emphasises visuals with its minimalist weather graph. You can scroll forward in time to see how the weather will be in the future, and it also connects to your calendar app to give you forecasts on upcoming appointments. Price: Free Mr Jump could be the next Flappy Bird. Mr Jump is a charming platformer that walks the fine line between addictive and difficult. You control Mr Jump as he hops his way across canyon chasms and leaps over spikes, and the latest expansion introduces new levels and a new jetpack ability. Price: Free Vesper is an elegant way to record your thoughts. Vesper is a note-taking app that takes a lot of the hassle out of organising your thoughts. You can easily tag each entry so you can search for a specific thought by keyword later, and all your notes will be synced to your Vesper account, free of charge. Price: $US9.99

Hyperlapse from Instagram transforms your shaky footage into a stunning time-lapse. Until recently, to create smooth time-lapse videos, you needed expensive tripods and stabilisation gear. Luckily, Hyperlapse from Instagram uses its image-stabilisation techniques to smooth out shaky footage, and the results are impressive. It's great for capturing sports moments, car rides, weather, crowds, and journeys on foot. Price: Free

Product Hunt is the best place to discover trendy new products. Product Hunt has evolved to become Silicon Valley's go-to list of rising startups and apps, and there's now a games category as well. The app allows you to follow startup founders, view curated collections, post new products on the fly, and download apps directly while browsing. Price: Free Alto's Adventure is the most beautiful game of the year so far. Alto's Adventure puts you in control of a snowboarder as you try to make it as far as you can down the endless mountain, chasing llamas, performing double back flips, and grinding rails for points along the way. The physics-based gameplay and beautiful night and day animations combined with a stunning environment make this game worth the download. Price: $US1.99 Litely is great for adding subtle filters. Litely is a powerful photo app for adding subtle filters to your photos, giving them a film-like tone. You can tap the screen with two fingers to see what your photo looked like before adding any presets, and the app's non-destructive editing features means you never have to worry about losing your original. Price: Free Dark Sky tells you exactly when it's about to rain (or snow). Dark Sky does one thing very well: It tells you exactly when inclement weather, like rain or snow, is going to happen. The app is beautifully designed and features a precipitation timeline that lets you know minute-by-minute predictions for when you can expect rain. Price: $US3.99

Timeful learns your behaviours in order to help you change your habits. Timeful is an intelligent calendar app mixed with a to-do list. The app's algorithm learns how you get stuff done and smartly suggests ways to build new habits and get things taken care of, all on your own terms. Google recently acquired Timeful to incorporate its technology into new products, but you'll still be able to continue using the app. Price: Free 'Bioshock' is a masterful first-person shooter that's both eerie and unforgettable. 'Bioshock' makes the move to mobile with this full port of the classic PC shooter. You'll be able to explore the underwater dystopia of Rapture, battle the silent Big Daddies, and choose your own path as you solve the mystery of the eerie city. It even supports Bluetooth-enabled controllers, in case you don't want to use the on-screen controls. Price: $US10.99 Clear is a simple, well-designed to-do list that helps you stay on track. Clear is one of the simplest ways to keep track of what you need to do. You can easily drag and re-order your to-dos, and adding a new item is as easy as pulling down your list and typing it in. When you're done with a task, just swipe right. Price: $US4.99 Pedometer++ is a great way to keep track of your daily fitness. Pedometer++ is perfect for viewing your daily activity and fitness goals with a quick glance. There's two quick ways to check your daily progress: You can swipe down and see the Pedometer++ widget in your iPhone's Notification Center, or you can check the tiny red badge on the app icon, which displays your current steps. Price: Free Alien Blue is the best way to browse Reddit on your phone. Reddit, the so-called 'front page of the internet,' is an ever-changing ecosystem of interesting articles, pictures, and discussions, but it's notoriously messy to browse on your smartphone. Alien Blue fixes that, wrapping Reddit's content into an eye-catching design that brings to focus the essentials information like photos, post titles, and comments. Price: Free Loopy HD is an easy way to create music on your own by layering looped recordings. You might remember Loopy HD from 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,' where Fallon teamed up with Billy Joel to sing 'The Lions Sleeps Tonight' with the help of the app. With an easy-to-use interface, Loopy HD lets you layer beat boxing, instruments, and singing to create vibrant songs all by yourself. Price: $US3.99 Sky Guide is a beautiful astronomy app that works like magic. Using Sky Guide is simple: Just aim your phone or tablet at the sky and Sky Guide will highlight the constellations, stars, and planets high above you, displaying details about each. If you want to try locating things on your own, you can use the app's built-in compass to guide you. Price: $US1.99

Storehouse is a photo-sharing app with an emphasis on beautiful layouts. Storehouse makes it easy to snap pictures and format them into a beautiful and smart layout that lets you tell a story. The Storehouse Newsfeed also features great curated content, and it's a great place to discover picture-based narratives from talented photographers. Price: Free Moleskine's Timepage calendar app is as elegant as its notebooks. Moleskine's new calendar app, Timepage, is both beautiful and simple to use. The app organizes your appointments in list -- there's no month view -- and it also incorporates weather forecasts and lets you quickly hail an Uber right from within the app. Price: $US4.99

