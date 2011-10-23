Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Apple
We’ve put together the best apps you missed this week for iPhone and iPad.There’s a sleek iPod app replacement, a great new version of Instapaper, a new 3D weather channel app, and much more.
Instapaper is our favourite way to keep track of articles and websites to read later, and version 4.0 just launched this week.
The app bears a fancy new icon, an overhauled iPad interface, Wikipedia and Dictionary search within articles, and a new subscription mode that lets you search your library of articles you've saved.
Price: $4.99
Weather Channel's visual overhaul of its world-famous iPad app is excellent.
There are cool animated backgrounds for weather forecasts, radar, Twitter plug-ins, news videos, and a lot more.
Price: free
iBooks is an OK way to store and view PDFs, but Adobe's new reader app is built for viewing PDFs.
The app can view password protected PDFs, store bookmarks, and search for words inside your PDF images.
All we can hope from Adobe's new Reader app for iOS is that it doesn't need updates nearly as frequently and obnoxiously as the desktop version of the app.
Price: free
Reprise is a beautiful new iPod app replacement that introduces a feature called 'Perfect Shuffle' which guarantees you won't ever hear the same song twice during one shuffle session.
Also, the app implements a useful drag-down menu used as a queue for upcoming music, as well as buttons for posting your current song to Twitter and Last.fm.
Price: $1.99
If you've been storing your music online in Google Music Beta, gMusic is an app you need to get.
Access your entire online collection of music, pick a song, and stream it over the air straight to your iPhone. That's all there is to it.
Price: $1.99
Lookout Mobile Security is arguably the best security solution for Android phones, and now it's on iPhones.
Do you need this app? Not really, but it's an app of the week because it provides a clever alternative to iCloud contacts backup and Find My iPhone.
Plus, it will alert you if you've joined an unsecured wireless network, if that wasn't your original intent.
Price: free
500px is a sensationally beautiful photo-sharing site, and the iPad app is just as eye-popping.
The app's sleek, but the amazing community of 500px users really makes the 500px experience exciting. So 500px lets you browse the pictures of others, but also present slideshows of your own.
Price: free
BigLens turns your iPhone pictures into perfectly focused masterpieces, like pictures you might see coming out of a SLR camera.
How does it do this?
The app features Smart Focus, a feature designed to bring the foreground forward and throw the background out of focus, accentuating the subject in the process. You can use the automatic focusing tools (at left), or select the foreground yourself (right).
Price: $0.99
Siri is great for transcribing voice into text, but what if you want to save your voice to transcribe later on your computer?
Dragon Recorder lets you record notes, interviews, and more, then transfer them to a computer for transcribing later.
You'll need one of Dragon's desktop apps for it to work, however.
Price: free
