Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

We’ve put together a list of the best iPhone and iPad apps you might’ve missed this week.



We have an app to make cool GIF animations on your iPhone, the best Twitter app for iPad, a voice activated GPS app, and much more.

Vonage's new iPhone app lets you make calls for free. Vonage's new iPhone app lets you call and text other Vonage app users for free, worldwide. It works by using your phone's data connection (so you don't use any minutes), and even works over 3G if you don't have Wi-Fi. If someone you want to call doesn't have the Vonage app, you can always Price: free Tweetbot for iPad is a must-buy. Tweetbot for iPad is the first truly excellent Twitter client for iPad, combining powerful gestures for navigating tweets, convenient support for multiple accounts, and a streamlined and attractive interface. Tweetbot for iPhone also hit version 2.0 this week, bringing some cool new features like in-line photo viewing, more legible text, and much more. Price: $2.99 (iPad), $2.99 (iPhone) Remarks is the Swiss army knife of annotating tools for iPad. Remarks makes it simple to annotate PDFs and documents using a variety of pens, colours, shapes, and more. This app is also useful for sketching out ideas and brain maps, which you can in turn upload to your Dropbox or Box.net account. Price: $4.99 Maps 3D uses NASA data to map out 3D landscapes. Maps 3D takes NASA terrain data to map out 3D landscapes in full colour, so on your next hike (which you can plot out using the app), you'll know exactly how hard you're working. You can even pre-download maps to use if you'll be out of cell range. Price: $2.99 Cinemagram turns your photos into awesome animated GIFs. Cinemagram helps you turn your photos into awesome GIF animations (like this one) that you can share with friends. Price: $1.99 MyFitnessPal is a top notch calorie counter app. MyFitnessPal is ultimately just a calorie counter, but with a selection of over one million food items, social network integration, progress charts, and more, it ends up being a lot bigger deal than that. All of your progress gets updated to myfitnesspal.com, and there's over 350 exercises built in. Price: free Ever see an app you want to buy later? Take a picture of an app you see on a friend's iPhone using Eyeconit, and you can quickly bookmark it for later so you can check it out or download it. Eyeconit also works with app icons on websites, in magazines, and more. Price: free Waze is a crowd-sourced GPS navigation app, now with voice actions. Waze is a cool crowd-sourced navigation app that uses the power of other Waze users to help you find ways around traffic. What makes Waze unique is that in this update, the app includes voice commands like 'take me home' that you can activate by waving your hand in front of the iPhone's screen. The app cleverly uses the iPhone's proximity sensor to detect your waving hand and activate voice commands. Price: free Fab's app gets a face lift for version 2.0 Fab is one of our favourite merchandise deals websites, and with version 2.0, the app gets an inspired face lift which makes Fab easier to navigate. Price: free Now check out... 7 Things Windows Phone Needs To Fix Before We'll Ditch Our iPhones >

