Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

We’ve put together a list of the best iPhone and iPad apps you may’ve missed this week.We have an app that consolidates all of your contacts between your social networks, the classic mobile phone game Snake for iPhone, and a free way to watch Time Warner Cable on your iPad.
During the Superbowl, Chevrolet plans to give away 20 cars and a variety of other prizes to whoever uses this app to nail trivia about the game and about commercials.
When you open the app, you get a unique licence plate ID. If they show your licence plate during the game on TV, you may've just won a Camaro.
Price: free
Once you sign in using Facebook, Highlight shows you people around you that you have mutual interests or friends with.
Eventually, maybe you meet one of these people? We aren't sure about the premise of Highlight, but we'd definitely like to try it.
Unfortunately, Highlight only works in San Francisco for now.
Price: free
If you live in one of the 68 cities with public transit that HopStop supports, you'll definitely want to pick up the company's new app for iPad.
Featuring an inspired visual update for the iPad's larger screen, HopStop is one of our favourite ways to figure out how to get from point A to point B, and even to estimate the cost of a taxi.
Price: free
Smartr automatically turns all of the contacts you've amassed inside Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and puts them inside one convenient contact list.
You can even see how often you've communicated with somebody over the last year, which is a nifty feature (right screenshot).
Smartr didn't work perfectly for us all the time, but it's a great new way to keep track of contacts across all of your social networks.
Price: free
Chrome Sync Pro keeps constant tabs (pardon the pun) on the windows you have open in Google Chrome on your computer, so you can easily open those pages on your iPhone.
Chrome Sync Pro syncs bookmarks and web history too, all via a secret file it creates in your Google Docs account.
Price: $0.99
Snake '97 is the classic Nokia phone game, now on your iPhone.
When you launch the game, you can actually choose which classic Nokia phone you want to play the game on. Your controls adapt accordingly to the different phones.
Price: $0.99
Shoebox neatly digitizes all of the old pictures you have lying around the house.
While you will have to take all the pictures yourself, Shoebox comes with handy framing tools to help you capture the photo itself, and not the background.
Once you've loaded up some photos, you can share to Facebook, Twitter, and a tie-in site called 1000memories.com
Price: free
Tout is just about the only way to send template emails on the go, and with its latest update, you can edit your templates on the go.
Also, see the little 'eye' symbol next to each email. That eye symbolizes whether that person has read the email you sent them or not, and in real time. Pretty amazing, just like the web app with Gmail integration.
Price: free
Viggle gives you $5 at retailers like Best Buy, Burger King, and Fandango for every 60 hours of TV you watch. The app detects what you're watching via your device's microphone.
In the future, Viggle plans to offer more points for watching certain shows.
Price: free
If you're a Time Warner Cable subscriber, you can now watch live TV on your iPhone and iPad.
All you need to do is plug in your subscriber information, and you're all set to watch TV on your iPad in bed. You can even program your home DVR straight from the app.
Price: free
