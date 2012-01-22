Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

After a little hiatus due to the Consumer Electronics Show last week, we’re back with our favourite apps that you may’ve missed this week.



We have an app to help you hunt down Girl Scout Cookies, an app to help you make cool animations (at right), and an app to help you follow all the best election coverage.

We even have Soul Calibur for iOS, one of the best fighting games ever made from 10 years ago.

