Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

After a little hiatus due to the Consumer Electronics Show last week, we’re back with our favourite apps that you may’ve missed this week.
We have an app to help you hunt down Girl Scout Cookies, an app to help you make cool animations (at right), and an app to help you follow all the best election coverage.
We even have Soul Calibur for iOS, one of the best fighting games ever made from 10 years ago.
The Cost Of Meeting app is the perfect way to show your boss and coworker that they're wasting time.
Pop open the app, plug-in how much you're paying the consultants sitting next to you, and watch the money burn away. Then show your boss.
Price: free
Earning Foursquare badges doesn't win you any real world results, but when you earn a badge in OptumizeMe, you'll have something to show for it.
OptumizeMe makes working out social, challenging you to compete with friends using unique fitness challenges. The app comes with built-in challenges you can take on, or you can make up your own.
Price: free
Check out the GIF below, and you'll understand what Kinotopic does. You select a part of a video you take that you want to stay moving, while the rest stays still.
Price: $1.99
Numberlys is a storybook for kids, but it's also an interactive game. It's the closest you'll get to an interactive Pixar movie.
It's built by the artistic geniuses behind the award winning 'Fantastic Flying Books Of Morris Lessmore' app/storyboook, and this app too is a winner.
In short, Numberlys is about the origins of the alphabet. Kids will love it.
Price: $5.99
Electionism is a HTML 5 web magazine for your iPad about the 2012 Presidential Election.The content is top notch, seeing as it comes from The Economist Group, and it's free!
Price: free
While Soul Calibur for iPhone and iPad is horribly overpriced (like other Namco apps), this is Soul Calibur after all--one of the best fighting games ever made.
Even to this day, gamers still rave about Soul Calibur, with its intense mix of fierce weapons and nearly-nude characters.
Price: $11.99
Bleacher Report built Team Stream HD to be the one place you go for news and analysis about your favourite teams.
The app includes push alerts for breaking news stories curated by Bleacher Report editors, as well as in-line article viewing so you don't need to leave the app.
Price: free
Everyone craves Girl Scout cookies, and this app will tell you exactly how to get them.
It's called the Girl Scout Cookie Locator, and you need to get it.
Price: free
If you live in one of 38 select U.S. cities, MyCityWay can help you find some pretty cool stuff to do.
It can also help you find some useful stuff like UPS stores, items on Craigslist, Wi-Fi hotspots, and more.
Price: free
