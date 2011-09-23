Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

We’ve put together the best apps you may’ve missed this week.



We have an app to help you find the best restaurants and bars near you (with the combined help of Foursquare and Gowalla), an app to help keep track of your bills, and even an app to alert you when a sports game is about to get real exciting.

We even have a free app to help you find the best apps.

Flight Card isn't much more than a skinned flightstats.com, but it just looks so good Flight Cards is one of those apps that is just so darn good-looking. Its functionality is relatively limited--you can track planes, check gates, etc, but it's nothing you can't do by just Googling your flight number. Still, if you are a frequent flyer and have five dollars to spare, Flight Cards is a very handsome at-a-glance app. Price: $4.99 Highlights is a cool new way to find fun places near you Highlights is a local recommendations app like Yelp, except Highlights plugs straight into Foursquare and Gowalla's reviews and pictures API. The app is pretty to look at, streamlining the often-difficult task of finding a great burger place near you. Price: $0.99 (iPhone, but iPad app looks stellar) Agenda is the minimalist calendar you've been looking for Agenda's week view for iPad might be worth the price tag alone. Agenda syncs with any calendar you can imagine, has some fun swiping gestures, and a nice search feature, but the real star is the understated look that puts all distractions out of focus. Price: $0.99 Remember Kazaa? The service is back, but with a totally legal music app We checked out Kazaa's iPhone app earlier this week, a brand new entry into the streaming music scene. It pairs with Kazaa's all-you-can-eat $9.99 music subscription service, which lets you listen to and download as much music as you want. If you're looking for an alternative to Spotify, Rdio, and MOG, this one is worth a shot. Price: free Thuuz makes sure you don't miss the ESPN Top Plays, right as they happen Thuuz is the new must-have sports tracking app. Pick a sport, team, or league, and get constant updates about which games are heating up. Thuuz rates a game's excitement quotient on a 1-100 scale, so if it's bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, you'll receive an alert telling you how you can catch the game. Price: free Songster Plus is the go-to app for looking up musical tabs Search over 70,000 songs in Songster's library and instantly download a music tab to play on guitar, violin, and more. You can switch instruments, play along with the built-in tab player, and even upload tabs from your computer. Price: $4.99 AppShopper is the best way to find apps, and now it's free AppShopper is one of the best websites to check when you're shopping for apps, and now the AppShopper app is totally free. It's easier to browse than the iTunes App Store, and includes valuable reviews from third party websites like TouchArcade. Stop here first before buying your next app, and even plug in the apps you own so you can get Push Notifications whenever one of them gets updated. Price: free (iPhone and iPad) Manilla helps keep track of all your bills Manilla is a money managment app like LearnVest or Mint, but more focused on bills specifically. Plug in all of the companies you pay bills to, and Manilla makes it easy to get started paying each bill right from within the app. Using the convenient Reminders feature, this is the only bill-minder app you need. Price: free Got Badge gamifies your entire life Need a cool way to keep track of your wacky life achievements like 'extreme ironing' (ironing on top of a car, let's say), building an amazing sand castle, or climbing a mountain? Foursquare can't do that. Get Badge is a social badge-scavenging app that lets you and friends share the fun stuff you do when you're bored. There are over 100 badges to collect. Price: free Book Creator lets you create simple, flippable picture books Feeling creative? Book Creator lets you take pictures from your iPad or the web, and make great-looking picture books. You can alter fonts, text sizes, change up layouts, and more. Once you're done, it's simple to export your book to the iBooks app, DropBox, or email as a PDF. Price: $6.99 Don't miss...

