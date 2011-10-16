Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Verbs was already one of our favourite chat clients for iPhone, and now it's on iPad.

While Verbs doesn't boast a ton of features, it does a great job hooking up to Google Talk, AIM, and Facebook Chat, and presents it all in a beautiful simplified manner.

Verbs doesn't include Push Notifications by default, but if you get the $4.99 in-app purchase, you can stay online for up to 10 days at a time and get pushed messages. This is still cheaper than BeeJiveIM.

Price: $0.99