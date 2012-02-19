Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

We’ve put together a list of the best iPhone and iPadapps you might’ve missed this week.We have a brand new to-do list app, a way to keep all your contacts organised, and an excellent update to a popular app that will let you stream live concerts.

NPR now lets you stream live concerts

NPR updated its iOS app to include live streams of concerts. The first streaming concert will be by The Shins and take place on March 7.

Price: Free

Clear is a gorgeous new to-do list app

Clear is the super simple new to-do list app for iPhone that launched to rave reviews. All your tasks show up on an eye-catching user interface. When you complete a task, a satisfying swipe removes it from your queue.

Price: $0.99 (introductory price)

WinZip will let you open zip files from emails

This is not a joke. WinZip has made it to your iPhone and iPad. The app lets you open zipped files, even if they're encrypted with a password. You can then browse the files, including photos and documents, within the app.

Price: Free

Now you can stream high-quality music on Spotify

Spotify issued a new update this week that'll let you stream high-quality audio at 320 Kbps. For you audiophiles out there, this means your getting the best streaming quality possible.

Price: Free, but you need to pay $9.99 per month for a Spotify subscription.

Smartr is the contacts app you've been waiting for

Smartr, and app that improves on your iPhone's built-in address book, got a nice update this week. It pulls in contacts from your address book, Gmail account, and social networks like Facebook and stores them all in one app. It also ranks your contacts by how important they are to you, which makes it easier to get in touch with them.

Our favourite feature is that Smartr tracks how often you talk to or message your contacts with handy charts and graphs.

Price: Free

Google+ just got a killer new feature

If you're a Google+ user, you're going to love the most recent update to its iPhone app. Now you can set the app to automatically upload any photo you take to your Google+ account. Android users have been enjoying this feature since day one, so it's about time iPhone users get to try it.

BONUS: Angry Birds Space is coming soon! Here's the teaser trailer.

