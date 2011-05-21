THE END IS NIGH: 10 iPhone Games To Play Before The Rapture

Ellis Hamburger
Ok, so these may be some of the most popular iPhone games ever, but if you haven’t played them yet, now is definitely the time.

These are the games that are easy to learn, hard to master.

These are the games that America’s workforce is playing instead of working.

These are the games you need to play before the earthquake happens tomorrow that will (almost) certainly kill us all.

World of Goo is another physics-based puzzle game that everyone loves

World of Goo is the highest ranked video game of all time, according to review aggregator Meta Critic.

Construct all sorts of bridges, towers, zeppelins and more out of little goo pieces in order to solve beautiful puzzles.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $2.99

Cut The Rope is a cute puzzle game that's very addictive

Great physics-based gameplay entice you to feed the little green 'Om Nom.' This game even won a BAFTA award for Best Handheld Game, along with other accolades it has won.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99

If you haven't played Angry Birds by now, don't tell anyone. Then play it.

There's a reason an Angry Birds movie is coming out, and there's a reason the app hit 200 million downloads the other day.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99

Infinity Blade is a jaw-dropping sword fighting game

Infinity Blade is the best looking game on the App Store, and it's a blast to play.

It's on sale now, a day after they added a ton of new content. It's a must-buy game to show off to your non-iPhone-wielding buddies.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99

DoodleJump is one of the most addictive iPhone games

See how far into the stratosphere you can get by tilting your iPhone and avoiding obstacles.

It's one of the most popular iPhone games of all time.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99

Tiny Wings is another flying bird game everyone's playing

Tiny Wings is a gorgeous and addicting game where you try and launch a bird off as many hills as possible.

Once you're in mid air, tap and hold on the screen to try and land the bird in the perfect spot on the down slope of a hill so you launch off the next hill. It's so fun.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99

Fruit Ninja is a frantic finger game

Nobody knows why slicing fruit with your finger is so satisfying, but it is.

Just make sure you don't slice a bomb open, or it's game over.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99

Flight Control is a classic iPhone game

You play the air traffic controller, guiding planes, helicopters, and jumbo jets into the corresponding landing strips.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99

Command a garden of plants trying to fend off an ensuing Zombie attack. What could be more fun than that?

Winner of over 20 game of the year awards.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $2.99

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars has a great story and unparalleled action

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars is good enough that it's been out for a year, yet still sticks with its $9.99 price tag. It's still selling.

GTA is a violent game, and it's the perfect counterpart to the violent console version.

Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $9.99

