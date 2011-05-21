THE END IS NIGH: 10 iPhone Games To Play Before The Rapture

Ok, so these may be some of the most popular iPhone games ever, but if you haven’t played them yet, now is definitely the time.
These are the games that are easy to learn, hard to master.
These are the games that America’s workforce is playing instead of working.
These are the games you need to play before the earthquake happens tomorrow that will (almost) certainly kill us all.
World of Goo is the highest ranked video game of all time, according to review aggregator Meta Critic.
Construct all sorts of bridges, towers, zeppelins and more out of little goo pieces in order to solve beautiful puzzles.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $2.99
Great physics-based gameplay entice you to feed the little green 'Om Nom.' This game even won a BAFTA award for Best Handheld Game, along with other accolades it has won.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99
There's a reason an Angry Birds movie is coming out, and there's a reason the app hit 200 million downloads the other day.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99
Infinity Blade is the best looking game on the App Store, and it's a blast to play.
It's on sale now, a day after they added a ton of new content. It's a must-buy game to show off to your non-iPhone-wielding buddies.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99
See how far into the stratosphere you can get by tilting your iPhone and avoiding obstacles.
It's one of the most popular iPhone games of all time.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99
Tiny Wings is a gorgeous and addicting game where you try and launch a bird off as many hills as possible.
Once you're in mid air, tap and hold on the screen to try and land the bird in the perfect spot on the down slope of a hill so you launch off the next hill. It's so fun.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99
Nobody knows why slicing fruit with your finger is so satisfying, but it is.
Just make sure you don't slice a bomb open, or it's game over.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99
You play the air traffic controller, guiding planes, helicopters, and jumbo jets into the corresponding landing strips.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $0.99
Command a garden of plants trying to fend off an ensuing Zombie attack. What could be more fun than that?
Winner of over 20 game of the year awards.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $2.99
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars is good enough that it's been out for a year, yet still sticks with its $9.99 price tag. It's still selling.
GTA is a violent game, and it's the perfect counterpart to the violent console version.
Play it now, or forever hold your peace: $9.99
