The 11 most addicting iPhone games you might have missed recently

Looking for a new game for your iPhone?
We’ve got you covered. It can be tough to keep track of all the games coming out, so we’ve gone ahead and collected the best new games that will keep you coming back for more.
From games like Mr Jump that are as fun and frustrating as Flappy Bird to gorgeous newcomers like Alto’s Adventure and Naught Reawakening — you’re bound to find something you’ll like.
With the charm and difficulty of Flappy Bird, Mr Jump is an addicting platformer where you jump over spikes while trying to avoid the water. There's 12 levels, but even the first one is a challenge.
Price: Free
Stickman Rush puts you in control of a stick man as you weave your way through traffic and jump over obstacles for as long as you can. The controls are easy to learn and the charming art style will keep you tapping the 'Retry' button.
Price: Free
This beautiful adventure game puts you in control of Naught as you explore the underground caverns that toy with gravity and contain countless mysteries.
Price: $US3.99
Fans of the racing franchise will love Fast & Furious: Legacy. You can race head-to-head against your friends, complete story missions, and test drive cars from all seven films -- all while racing through classic locations ranging from Miami to Tokyo.
Price: Free
Magic Shot is a fun twist on French Billiards with 2,700 unique levels that morph and change shape after you take a shot. For each level, you only have one shot to hit both the yellow and red ball with your cue ball.
Price: $US2.99
Mortal Kombat X brings the free-for-all combat of the classic video game series to your iPhone with 3 vs. 3 combat, collectible characters like Scorpion and Sub-Zero, online team matches, and its trademark bloody Fatalities.
Price: Free
Cards Against Originality is a web app that lets you play the official Cards Against Humanity game -- all thanks to the original game's Creative Commons licence. By saving the web app to your phone's homescreen, you can play with the official cards and expansions and link up over Wi-Fi to play with your friends.
Price: Free (web app)
Alto's Adventure puts you in control of a snowboarder as you try to make it as far as you can down the endless mountain, chasing llamas, performing double back flips, and grinding rails for points along the way. The physics-based gameplay and beautiful night and day animations combined with a stunning environment make this game worth the download.
Price: $US2.99
Use your iPhone's internal sensors to tilt and balance a marble in this difficult arcade where the goal is to fall through the hole to reach the next level below.
Price: Free
Implosion is an anime-style action game with stunning graphics where you play as one of Earth's last remaining survivors, battling monsters in your futuristic mech suit.
Price: $US9.99
If you're looking for a new game to pass the time, Breath of Light offers a relaxing experience with gorgeous visuals as you strategically rearrange rocks and mirrors to guide the mystical energy from flower to flower.
Price: $US2.99
