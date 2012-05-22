16 iPhone Games You Must Download Right Now

Photo: Screenshot

There are so many games in the iOS App Store. If you tend to only look at the Top Charts you’ll notice the same handful of apps in rotation, but what about when you want to branch out and try something new?How do you know which ones are worth your time and money?



Leave it to us, we sifted through the store and picked out 16 hot games that you have to try.

Weather you are are hardcore gamer or just looking to pass the time there is something for everyone on the list.

Marvel VS Capcom 2 Marvel vs. Capcom 2, the classic arcade/console game, was recently released for the iPhone. The game lets you battle your favourite Marvel Comics characters against classic Capcom characters like Mega Man. This one is a little pricey as with most 'big name' games but its worth it. Price: $4.99 Grand Theft Auto 3 Grand Theft Auto 3 is a classic game already. The Retina display coupled with the graphics make this one of the best games out for the iPhone. It's just as you remember it from back in the day, including the amazing soundtrack. Price: $4.99 Where's My Water Where's My Water is an insanely addictive game. It rivals Angry Birds with its addictive casual gameplay. There are plenty of levels and its challenging enough where you won't just breeze through it in a day. Don't let the cartoon design fool you, this game is really a lot of fun. Price: $0.99 Infinity Blade II Infinity Blade II is the sequel to the amazingly popular Infinity Blade. The game was IGN's '2011 Mobile Game of the Year' and sports some amazing graphics to match its gameplay. You explore a huge 3D world while controlling a customisable knight. The goal is to collect experience points, weapons, and armour along the way. The possibilities are truly endless with this game and you're sure to have hours of gameplay. Price: $6.99 N.O.V.A 3 N.O.V.A 3 is the latest edition to the the popular iOS franchise. The first-person shooter has been refreshed with a new storyline, adding new weapons and abilities. The 12-player battles are awesome and it really feels like you're playing a console game. Price: $6.99 Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Superbrothers is an awesome 32-bit game that looks amazing. The mystery game allows you to interact directly with the world. It has a bunch of little quirks and humour, so you really do have to see this one in order to experience how great it is. Price: $4.99 Whale Trail Avoid bad clouds and control a flying whale. What else do you need to know? This game comes with an awesome soundtrack. It takes a little while to get used to, but once you know what you're doing the fun doesn't stop. Price: $0.99 NBA Jam Stunts, tricks, high-flying, and more is what NBA Jam is all about. The classic arcade game offers many different modes of play giving you hours and hours of fun. Price: $0.99 Extinction Squad Extinction Squad is brought to you by the people at Adult Swim. You are tasked with saving animals from extinction in two wacky game modes. The game falls into the 'time waster' category, but it's really addictive. Price: $0.99 LostWinds 2 LostWinds 2 feels like a console game that just happens to be available for iOS. This awesome game is packed with strong graphics and interactive game play and a cool storyline. Price: $3.99 Dot Line Test your memory with this matrix game. Fight against the computer to try and remember the pattern combinations. Price: Free 100 Floors Unlock the door to get to the next level in this fun puzzle game. Test your wits and see if you can make it to the top. Price: Free Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II The classic Sega game is now available for the iPhone. Instead of just porting over the game, Sega has designed this app specifically for the iPhone and other mobile devices. The price may be a little steep, but it is definitely worth it. Team up with friends via Bluetooth and have double the fun. Price: $6.99 Smash Cops Take out criminals while trying to spare the lives of civilians in this action packed racing game. All set in one large city you take on the bad games and race against time. This game is packed with awesome graphics and should give players hours of fun. Price: $2.99 Ski Safari Running from an avalanche was never this much fun. Ski safari challenges you to not get caught as you slide through levels. Use power ups and penguins to keep an edge. This game is addictive and Price: $0.99 NFL Flick Quarterback Take control of your favourite team's quarterback and see how many touchdowns you can score. Avoid blitzers and defenders or take it easy in training camp in order to hone your skills. Price: $0.99 Now check this out... 12 Things You Never Knew You Could Do With Your iPad >

