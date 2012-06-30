Battle Of The Free Dating Apps: Which One Deserves Your Love?

Photo: Skout

Online dating has changed the way people find their soul mates.How else would two individuals 500 miles apart know that they were compatible?



Mobile dating has evolved from online dating. Now you can see how close a potential mate is using the location of your smartphone.

A lot of apps have popped up in the App Store to accommodate this rising trend.

We took a look at the dating apps iOS has to offer and narrowed them down the list to the 10 best.

Keep reading they may help you find a new friend.

Skout: Everyone in The Valley uses it Skout is a location-based dating app that allows you to connect with new people in your area and beyond. Skout lets you meet people by preference and proximity. You can also chat with each other, see who checked you out and get updates from people nearby. Available for iPhone and iPad. Price: Free OkCupid: Answer fun questions to improve compatibility OkCupid is a very popular dating app available for the iPhone. Users answer an unlimited amount of questions and the service will match up how you answer the question with potential matches. OkCupid says it is the fastest growing free dating site. OkCupid has most of the same features as other social networks. Users can chat, send status updates, message potential matches, and let OkCupid match you up using its algorithms. Price: Free Plenty Of Fish: The largest dating site out there With over 38 million users on Plenty of Fish, there has to be someone out there, right? Plenty of Fish has a leg up on a lot of other dating services because it lets you message your matches for free. It also lets you find local people nearby with the Meet Me feature. The company says it's adding 30,000 new singles per day. Price: Free Blendr: The heat map lets you find hot spots nearby Blendr is known for its 'Heat Map' which lets you find hot spots near by. You can find people based on mutual interests and its very easy to just strike up a chat through the app. Blendr also integrates with social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare. Price: Free Grindr: Location, location, location Grindr is the LGBT version of Blendr. Grindr is available for iPhone and iPad and like all of these apps, is all about finding friends based on your location. Grindr allows you to use all the features of the app without creating an account. Price: Free How About We: Find things to do instead of obsessing about people How About We changes the traditional online dating mould. It calls itself an offline dating site. The service is simple and the app looks pretty good. You can basically, post the dates you want to go on, check out date ideas from people around you who match your interest, and message people to go on dates. Price: Free Jazzed: A picture is worth 1,000 words You can discover new people through Jazzed's PhotoFeed. The PhotoFeed lets you show the community who you are through photos. You can take a photo of yourself and what you like and share it with others. PhotoFeed is also a way to discover and connect with others through the photos that they like. Price: Free Tingle: Talk on the phone and text anonymously Tingle claims to be much more exciting than similar services. The ability to talk on the phone and flirt through text without having to reveal your phone number is killer. Tingle also features RADAR which is a location-based search. You get notified if someone you like is nearby without the app revealing your location. Price: Free Zoosk: Fun for couples and singles Instead of simply focusing on dating, Zoosk focuses on sharing special moment in your life with friends. The service has a couples section, too, where if you choose you can make a couples profile. But don't worry singles. Zoosk also has a robust singles section that lets you search more than 25 million singles for free. You can also respond to messages and chat in real time for free. Price: Free eHarmony: Traditional online dating eHarmony's mobile app is basically a gateway into the company's full site and service packages. For free the app allows users to: Complete your relationship questionnaire

Receive a detailed personality profile

Upload photos from Facebook

Receive matches and send ice breakers We don't think eHarmony's high price is worth it unless you're desperate. Price: Free When you get a date, if things go wrong use Date Escape Date Escape helps you to have a way out of a boring or creepy date by sending you fake phone calls and texts. This can either help you to make an easy escape or spark jealousy. You can also: record your own in-call audio

customise caller settings

