11 iPhone Camera Gadgets That Will Make Your Photos MUCH Better

Today, we use our smartphones more than ever to capture photos. As smartphone cameras continue to evolve, the need to carry around a separate camera with you becomes even slimmer.
The iPhone in particular has been praised for the quality of its camera. The iPhone 5s, for example, is capable of capturing larger microns in its lens than some other smartphones.
Basically, this means its camera sensor is capable of taking in more light, which results in more detailed and clear photos.
But there’s always room for improvements. iPhone accessory makers and photography companies have released a ton of gadgets that are meant to enhance your iPhone’s camera capabilities.
We’ve combed through a bunch of expert reviews and photography blogs to find some of the best camera accessories for your iPhone.
This lens set comes with several handy lenses for your iPhone 5. In the pack, there's an 180-degree Fisheye lens, a wide angle lens, and various telephoto lenses in 2X, 9X, and 12X variants. USBFever claims that these lenses can turn your iPhone into a professional DSLR camera.
Sometimes, you need a better way to hold your camera. That's when tripod and camera mounts prove useful. The Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand provides a flexible anchor for your phone that Joby says will stick to nearly any surface. It works with any smartphone, regardless of which model you have.
In May, Lensbaby raised more than $US40,000 on Kickstarter to create an attachable lens for smartphones that lets you choose the area of focus. With the Sweet Spot, you can focus on one point in your image while the outer edges gradually get blurry. Lensbaby, which makes an array of lenses, says this is its most popular effect to date. It will cost $US70 when it comes to market, but Kickstarter backers get it for $US50.
Olloclip offers a 4-in-1 lens for the iPhone 5s that comes with a Fisheye lens, wide-angle lens, and both 10x and 15x macro lenses. The company also sells a 3-in-one lens in various colours to match the iPhone 5c. The lens selection is the same as the 4-in-1 model, but without the 15x macro lens. Olloclip took home an Innovations and Design Engineering award from CES in 2013, the biggest consumer electronics show of the year.
This lens system for the iPhone 4/4s/5 works with Schneider Optics' case and widens your iPhone's field of view by 35%. Notable camera retailer B&H Photo even featured in on their blog.
If you want something a little more playful, check out Holga's 9-in-1 photo lens for the iPhone. The attachment comes equipped with a ton of colourful filtered lenses as well as macro and vignette-style lenses.
Sometimes the iPhone's flash just doesn't cut it. The Pocket Spotlight isn't an external flash -- it's a mountable light that allow you to achieve different affects by playing with the lighting.
Photojojo also sells a relatively cheap telephoto lens for the iPhone 4/4s/5/5s that lets you magnify the subject of your photo up to 12x. It also comes with a collapsible tripod for keeping your shots steady.
This wide angle/macro combo lens case for your iPhone also comes with a microphone for those instances that require you to shoot video too. When your iPhone is in the mCAMLITE case, it will look more like a professional camera than a smartphone.
The aluminium-crafted Izzi Orbit Pro case comes with a telephoto, macro, wide-angle and fisheye lens. There are also three different mounts that allow you to attach a tripod to the bottom, left, or right side of the case.
