11 iPhone Camera Gadgets That Will Make Your Photos MUCH Better

Today, we use our smartphones more than ever to capture photos. As smartphone cameras continue to evolve, the need to carry around a separate camera with you becomes even slimmer.

The iPhone in particular has been praised for the quality of its camera. The iPhone 5s, for example, is capable of capturing larger microns in its lens than some other smartphones.

Basically, this means its camera sensor is capable of taking in more light, which results in more detailed and clear photos.

But there’s always room for improvements. iPhone accessory makers and photography companies have released a ton of gadgets that are meant to enhance your iPhone’s camera capabilities.

We’ve combed through a bunch of expert reviews and photography blogs to find some of the best camera accessories for your iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.