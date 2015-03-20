The 10 best iPhone apps on sale right now

There are too many apps in the App Store to notice when each one goes on sale.

Luckily we’ve collected the best iPhone apps on sale at this very moment so you don’t have to. From charming games like Spoiler Alert and Threes! to apps designed to dissect your iPhone’s performance, you’re bound to find a good deal on something new.

Just remember these deals could end at any time, so act quick!

Spoiler Alert is a game you play backwards. The game has already been won when you begin playing Spoiler Alert. It's your job to un-win it by returning collected coins, restoring health to enemies, and travelling back to the beginning -- from the last level to the first. Price: $US0.99 (usually $US2.99) Give your phone a physical with Geekbench 3. Geekbench 3 is great for analysing what's going on underneath the hood of your iPhone, making it easy to run benchmarks on your phone's processor and memory performance. Price: Free (usually $US0.99) Threes is a smart and simple game that quickly grows on you. The winner of Apple's 'Best iPhone Game of the Year' award, Threes is all about adding tiles together that add up to three or a multiple of three. Combing blocks frees up space, and keeps you in the game. Price: $US1.99 (usually $US2.99) 8Bit Doves is Apple's free app of the week. Filled with trippy 8-bit visuals inspired by the Game-Boys of old, this fun little game puts you in control of a sleeping man's dreams as he tries to fly his way toward the exit without bumping into anything. Price: Free (usually $US2.99) FocusTwists lets you re-focus pictures after you take them. Like a Lytro camera, FocusTwist makes it easy to draw attention to interesting details in the foreground or background of your photos, allowing you to re-focus the photo after you snap. Price: Free (usually $US1.99) Dive into an eerie horror adventure with Dark Echo. Dark Echo is an abstract horror game where you'll make your way through 80 levels with only visualized sound to guide you. This one is best played with headphones for the full effect. Price: Free (usually $US1.99) Scribe lets you copy anything from your Mac to your iPhone -- even without wifi. Scribe uses Bluetooth Low Energy to connect your Mac to your iPhone, allowing you to send text such as addresses and phone numbers from your computer to your phone simply by pressing 'COMMAND + SHIFT + X' on your keyboard. Price: Free (usually $US2.99) If you like Call of Duty, try Modern Combat 5: Blackout. Modern Combat 5: Blackout offers stunning graphics and a new single-player campaign with locations such as Venice and Tokyo. There's multiplayer, four customisable classes, and you can create your own squad with your friends. Price: Free (usually $US3.99) Line Runner 2 improves on a classic. The goal of Line Runner 2 is simple: keep running. This sequel introduces new boosts, new themes, and new level themes like desert, space, and classic. Price: Free (usually $US1.99) I am a brave knight packs an emotional story into a 10-minute experience. You only 10 minutes to experience I am a brave knight, a short interactive story about a man and his journey through life. Beware, it might tug at your ol' heartstrings by the end. Price: Free (usually $US0.99) Curious about what apps will be like on the Apple Watch? The 15 Apple Watch apps we're most excited to try>>

