The 10 best iPhone apps on sale right now

There are too many apps in the App Store to notice when each one goes on sale.

Luckily we’ve collected the best iPhone apps on sale at this very moment so you don’t have to. From charming puzzle games like Blek to apps designed to keep your iPhone from getting lost, you’re bound to find a good deal on something new.

Just remember these deals could end at any time, so act quick!

Fall asleep to the sound of a peaceful beach with Sunny. Sunny is a sleep aid app featuring six beach scenes with peaceful sounds recorded in stereoscopic 3D for your headphones. The 3D audio makes it sound like you're really there, and the app plugs into Apple's Health app to track your sleep (if you want). Price: Free (usually $US1.99) Blek is a serene puzzle game where creativity is rewarded. Blek is both simple and beautiful. The goal is to draw a line that manages to intersect the coloured dots while avoiding the black ones. Price: $US0.99 (usually $US2.99) Find your new favourite filter with Shift. Shift lets you create photo filters from scratch, with easy-to-use tools like sliders to customise your filter's colour and texture. Price: Free (usually $US0.99) Odd Bot Out puts you in control of a charming little robot who is trapped. Odd Bot Out is a charming puzzle game where you play as a robot named Odd. It's your job to help Odd escape the robot factory by using blocks, physics, and electricity in clever ways. Price: $US0.99 (usually $US1.99) Track your expenses with Expenses OK. Expenses OK is a simple app for tracking what you buy. While it's not a budgeting app, you can still keep a tally of your purchases in one tidy place, which makes it easy for when it's time to fill out expense reports at the end of the month. The coolest feature? You can even input expenses from your lock screen with the app's widget. Price: Free (usually $US0.99) The Detail takes you on a crime adventure where your choices count. The Detail is a dark noir adventure game that lets you control everyone from a hardened detective to a caring criminal. With choices that influence the outcome of the game and a stylish presentation that makes it feel like a graphic novel, this game is guaranteed to leave an impression. Price: $US2.99 (usually $US4.99) Angry Birds Season HD is free all week. If you're looking to scratch your Angry Birds itch, Angry Birds Seasons HD offers 15 NBA-themed levels filled with new physics-based challenges and power-ups. Price: Free (usually $US0.99) Homescreen can save you if leave your phone somewhere. If you're someone with a habit of forgetting your phone, the app lets you design a wallpaper with all your contact info, so someone finding your phone knows who it belongs to, even if it's locked. Price:

Free (usually $US0.99) Explore a cyberpunk world in Shadowrun: Dragonfall. Based on the critically-acclaimed Shadowrun PC game from 25 years ago, this cyberpunk RPG game puts you in control of a team of skillful shadowrunners as they seek out the mystery behind the legendary Dragonfall. Price: $US4.99 (usually $US6.99) Use Scribe to copy things from your Mac to your iPhone instantly. Scribe uses Bluetooth to send anything you copy (such as phone numbers, emails, and links) from your Mac to your iPhone by just highlighting what you want to send and tapping Command + Shift + X. This handy AirDrop alternative even works when you're Wi-Fi is down. Price: Free ($US2.99)

