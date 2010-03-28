The Best iPhone Apps Of The Week

Buzz Aldrin Portal to Science and Space Exploration: If anyone deserves to have a personal iPhone app about the wonders of space, it's Buzz Aldrin.

His $2 app is a grab bag of all things space; it has writings by Buzz's, including his take on the ISS, the future of manned spaceflight, exploring Mars, etc. It also has plenty of YouTube clips, including one from 2009 in which Buzz talks about the monolith on Mars' moon and others in which he talks about his time on Dancing with the Stars.

One of those two things really fascinated me.