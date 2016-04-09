The top apps Apple thinks everyone should have on their iPhone

There are over a million iPhone apps out there, and figuring out which ones are worth your time (and storage space) can be a chore.

But Apple wants to help. The company recently released a list of the 10 apps, besides its own, that you should have on any new iPhone. These are the essentials, and they range from powerful photo apps to ones designed to keep your accounts safe.

Here are Apple’s 10 apps everyone should have:

VSCO is the app professional Instagrammers use to make their photos look amazing. App Store If you want to make the photos you take on your smartphone look better, one of VSCO's dozens of retro film filters will do the trick. The app offers more editing capabilities than Instagram, and each filter preset is designed to emulate the effect of an old-school film camera. VSCO offers free cloud syncing and uploads to a personalised VSCO Grid account, which is essentially a hi-res, ultra-minimalist version of Instagram that has less of a focus on social networking and more of a focus on pretty pictures. Price: Free (

iOS, Android) BuzzFeed Video pulls all of the company's video outlets together. BuzzFeed/YouTube Video has been a huge focus for BuzzFeed, and in February the company released an app so you could watch all its videos in one place. Here you are able to browse shows like Tasty, The Try Guys, Broke, and others. But it also shows you what single videos are trending. Price: Free (iOS, Android) 1Password helps you keep your accounts secure. screenshot 1Password is the best app for managing your web logins and sensitive information. It has a user-friendly interface and it's available on whatever device you have with you at the moment, whether it be your desktop, phone, or even Apple Watch. 1Password will generate secure passwords for you and fill them in on websites using its free Safari and Google Chrome extensions. Price: Free, with upgrade for $9.99 (iOS,

Android) MSQRD lets you get in on the animated filter craze. Business Insider Masquerade's app lets you overlay playful, animated filters over your face using your phone's selfie camera. The effects range from Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars to a monkey (left), and they're fun to play with. You can record video in the app or take a still photo to share on other social networks. It was recently bought by Facebook. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Venmo allows you to easily pay back your friends when you don't have cash. Venmo Venmo syncs with your checking account or debit card for transactions, letting you easily pay your friends back for things like dinner or rent. Venmo is also a mini-social network. You can see what other people are paying each other for along with playful emoji descriptions. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Dark Sky makes sure you never get caught in the rain. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Most weather apps give you a basic forecast. But Dark Sky takes it a step further with notifications that warn you when it's about to rain or snow in your exact location. It's also an excellent app with a beautifully minimalist design and access to weather radar. It's like having a weather psychic in your pocket, and you'll be glad you bought it the next time you almost get caught in the rain. Price: $3.99 (

iOS) Replay Video Editor is a simple and powerful tool. iTunes Replay Video Editor is great for when you just want to quickly throw together a video and set it to music. There's 27 video styles to choose from, slo-mo, music syncing, and no delay so you can watch what you create instantly. Price: Free (iOS) RunKeeper is your workout companion. RunKeeper RunKeeper lets you choose or create different types of workouts, including intervals, warm-up, and cool-down sessions. You can also set new routes, track your GPS and run statistics, and hook up the device to a heart rate monitor and other fitness sensors. You can also set goals for yourself within the app, including finishing a race, running a certain distance, or losing weight. And you can compare your results with friends or choose to put your results on private for the day if you aren't feeling competitive. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Camera+ will help you shoot photos like a professional. GlobalDelight Camera+ is one of the best alternatives to Apple's stock camera app. The app features focus modes, a handy 'Lumy' feature for perfect lighting, and plenty of photo filters. You can also pair two iOS devices together with 'AirSnap' to take photos from afar by turning one device into a remote shutter and preview screen. Price: $2.99 (iOS) Jet wants to replace Amazon for your online shopping. Screenshot / YouTube Jet is a shopping platform that promises to give you big savings. Jet calls itself the 'ultimate shopping hack,' and with easy reorders, free shipping, and returns, its ultimate goal is to challenge the likes of Amazon. Price: Free (iOS, Android)

