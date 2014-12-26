The First 21 Apps To Download For Your New iPhone 6

So you managed to get your hands on an iPhone 6, but what apps should you download?

Every iPhone 6 comes with Apple’s new iOS 8 mobile operating system pre-installed, which is capable of some great features like app extensions, widgets, and better-than-ever graphics.

We’ve collected the best apps to get your iPhone 6 ready for action.

Waterlogue turns your photos into artistic watercolors. Waterlogue lets you watch as it paints over your photos to create a beautiful watercolor version. There's 14 different styles, and you can create the perfect picture by tweaking wetness, pen outlines, and colours. Price: $US2.99 Elevate won Apple's 'Best iPhone App of the Year' award. Elevate features 25 short mini games that train your brain by asking you questions that will build your memory, reading comprehension, writing, maths, focus, and speaking skills. Price: Free Apple's iMovie app is the best way to edit on the iPhone 6. With iMovie, you can edit an entire film or add cool effects to any 240 fps footage you shoot with your iPhone 6. The new update introduces an iMovie app extension that lets you add a filter, animated titles, and soundtrack to any clip, right from within the Photos app. Price: $US4.99 Show off your iPhone 6's graphics with Epic Zen Garden. Apple demonstrated Epic Zen Garden at WWDC in June to show off what iOS 8 is capable of, and for good reason. This peaceful virtual environment is brimming with detail, and you can interact with literally thousands of cherry blossoms, scores of butterflies, and plenty of other eye-catching effects. Price: Free Humin acts like your very own digital butler. Humin is an app that remembers all the tiny details about how and where you met someone, so you can focus on the moment rather than remembering logistics. All you need is someone's number, and Humin will do the rest. You'll then be able to search through your contact using familiar phrases like 'met last week' or 'lives in Brooklyn.' Price: Free Transform your iPhone 6's keyboard with Swype. Swype has always been huge on Android, but with iOS 8, you can now enjoy a new style of texting on your iPhone 6 that lets you use a swiping gesture rather than taps to form words. Price: $US0.99 Use Litely to turn your photos into subtle masterpieces. Litely brings professional-grade photo filters to the iPhone, and its new iOS 8 update introduces four new smart adjustments that let you tweak contrast, temperature, highlights, and shadows. Price: Free Threes is a smart and simple game that quickly grows on you. The winner of Apple's 'Best iPhone Game of the Year' award, Threes is all about adding tiles together that add up to three or a multiple of three. Combing blocks frees up space, and keeps you in the game. Price: $US1.99 Yahoo Weather is the most beautiful weather app out there. Yahoo Weather has been updated to look incredible on the iPhone 6's bigger screen, and thanks to its new iOS 8 app extension, you can now check out the current weather around you with a single swipe down of the Notification Center. Price: Free Stay entertained with BuzzFeed. If you're in the mood for some quizzes or just want a laugh, BuzzFeed's app has your back. Its newest update includes a widget that will let you see trending posts in the 'Today' view in the Notification Center. Price: Free Never forget your password again with 1Password. 1Password securely stores all of your passwords, logins, and credit card info in one place so you don't have to keep track of them. 1Password's new iOS 8 app extension will now fill in your login details and passwords right from within Safari and your favourite apps, all by using the iPhone 6's Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Price: Free If you like Call of Duty, you'll love the stunning graphics in Modern Combat 5. Modern Combat 5: Blackout features a solo campaign, four customisable classes, and a multiplayer mode to keep you busy. With its new update, there's five times more particles, improved explosions, upgraded environments, and richer weather effects. Price: $US6.99 Evernote is the best collecting your notes and ideas in one easy-to-access place. Whether you're writing, collecting pictures, making a list, or scanning business cards, Evernote is the best app for storing your projects, and they will sync across all devices. The new widget lets you quickly create notes from the Notification Center, and you can now save content directly to Evernote using the iPhone's share menu. Price: Free Hyperlapse from Instagram transforms your shaky footage into a stunning time-lapse. Usually, to create smooth time-lapse videos, you needed expensive tripods and stabilisation gear, but Hyperlapse uses image stabilisation techniques to smooth out your shaky footage, and the results are impressive. It's great for capturing sports, car rides, weather, crowds, and journeys on foot. Price: Free See what people are interested in with Tumblr. Tumblr has been around for a while, but it's now optimised for the iPhone 6 with full-width posts. You can also post directly to Tumblr while inside other apps by using the new Tumblr share button. Price: Free Journal in style with Day One. Day One is a modern journaling app that keeps journaling simple yet elegant. You can now see flashbacks of your previous entries directly from your iPhone 6's notification center, and the app extension lets you save and send photos and links right into the app without opening it. Price: $US4.99 Asphalt 8 is the best-looking racing game out there. The latest update of Asphalt 8 for iOS 8 update gives the visuals a boost, and you can now race three times as many opponents. Price: Free If you see something you want to view later, save it with Pocket. Pocket lets you save articles, videos, and links for later viewing, even if you're stuck without an internet connection. Pocket now features an app extension, which lets you save things directly from within Safari, so you can save and continue browsing without hopping between apps. Price: Free Plunder Pirates is a fun way to show off how the iPhone 6 can make 3D environments pop with detail. Made from the same studio that brought you Angry Birds, Plunder Pirates lets you build your own 3D island and set sail in a pirate ship to battle against other ship captains. It's also optimised for Apple's Metal graphics and the iPhone 6. Price: Free Mr. Crab is a beautiful arcade game that shows how Apple's Metal graphics will transform casual games. Mr. Crab is simple to start playing: Just jump your way to the top, and try to rescue as many baby crabs as you can while avoiding enemies. Price: Free

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.