The First Apps You Should Download On Your New IPhone

So you’re the proud owner of a new iPhone 5S or 5C.

You’ve just finished playing with all of the new features in iOS and installing essentials like Facebook, Twitter, and Gmail.

Now what?

Figuring out what’s actually worth downloading from the App Store can be a daunting task if you aren’t familiar with the latest reviews and trends.

These are the first apps you should install on your new iPhone if you’re just getting started with the iOS ecosystem and looking for a balance between entertainment, news, and keeping up with friends and family.

Pocket: If you frequentily find interesting articles when you just don’t have the time to read them, Pocket is the app for you. It lets you save articles that you find while browsing the web in a clean, readable format that you can even access offline.

Flipboard: A magazine of the things you like to read. Select a few topics and log in with Facebook and Twitter and you’ll instantly have pages of interesting content that you can flip through at your leisure.

AP Mobile: For the latest breaking news, it’s hard to find a better source than the Associated Press. The app looks and performs better than ever on the new iPhones with iOS 7.

Snapchat: An interesting take on picture and video messaging that relies on capturing the moment rather than taking a perfect shot, Snapchat is a fun way to keep in contact with friends and family.

YouTube: Still the best way to discover great video content on the web. While it’s no longer baked-in to iOS, the consensus is that Google’s new YouTube app is the best mobile experience yet.

Spotify: The best solution for discovering and listening to music, Spotify charges $US9.99 per month in exchange for the ability to download an unlimited number of songs, create playlists that you can share with your friends, and discover new artists.

Yahoo! Sports: Yahoo’s excellent sports news app makes it easy to keep track of your favourite teams and players from a wide range of sports and leagues.

Business/productivity users: If you’re going to be using your iPhone for work (or just want your phone to help you be more productive), Business Insider’s Julie Bort put together a great list of essential apps for business.

Everyone else: Check out our list of the 100 best apps in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.