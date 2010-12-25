The First 25 iPhone Apps You Must Download

So you got a new iPhone or iPad touch for Christmas.



That’s cool, but you’re going to want to load it up with apps as quickly as possible.

We’ve put together a starter kit of great games and utilities, including a couple apps that will blow your mind, and make you think we’re living in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.