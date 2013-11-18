11 Apps That Will Help You Have The Best Day Ever

With thousands of apps available at your fingertips, it can be hard to sort through the noise to decide which ones you really want and need.
You can find an app to fulfil almost any purpose, but we wanted to narrow down a list that will help you plan and execute an amazing day.
These apps will make your daily schedule more simple, exciting, and fun.
If you get a lousy night's sleep, you're more likely to have a lousy day.
Set an alarm with Sleepbot and the app will wake you up when you're sleeping the lightest within a 30 minute window so you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go. Plus, it can track your movements and record noise (so you'll know if you, well, screamed in your sleep, or something).
Before you head out into the great, wide world, make sure you know what to expect from the skies with Yahoo Weather.
Although Apple's iOS7 release vamped up its built-in weather app, you should check out Yahoo's gorgeous weather app if you're an Android owner. The super-accurate hourly forecast will ensure that you leave home prepped for whatever the day's weather will bring.
BONUS: Live in New York City? Sign up for Poncho and skip the hourly list of temperatures to instead receive a daily text message or email with actionable advice on how to dress for the weather.
Yes, there is a Starbucks on every block. No, you don't have to succumb to those $US5 peppermint lattes.
If you'd rather support an independent coffee shops than a big chain, download CoffeeGuru for $US1.99 to help you find the best local Joe.
CoffeeGuru is only available for iOS, so if you've got a Droid, try Beanhunter to find the greatest java haunt in town.
Now that you've picked your spot, you need to get there. Embark or Waze will make your commute a breeze.
If you take public transportation, you'll soon become obsessed with Embark. The app provides step-by-step instructions for the fastest way to get from one place to another and will give you a heads up if your line is running late or has sudden closures. Android owners can rely on Google Maps to recommend the best routes as well.
BONUS: If you live in New York City, you can download MetroNap, which allows you to snooze on the train without fear of missing your stop. Just enter the line and where you're trying to go, and it will vibrate to alert you to get off.
Driving instead of taking public transportation? You need Waze, a community-based, real-time navigation app, to help you avoid traffic and other road issues.
While you're riding the train or sitting in traffic, you might want a little distraction. Cue: Plants Vs. Zombies 2
Because Popcap finally launched the Android version of Plants vs. Zombies 2, the sequel to its award-winning 2009 game, there is no excuse for you not to get obsessed. Basic premise: Ward off herds of attacking Zombies using adorable but deadly plants. Perfect way to kill time on your subway ride.
Into something a little more social? Try QuizUp, a new trivia game that will suck you in so fast that you'll barely notice your 20 minute commute.
Your stomach is rumbling and you need something delicious that won't break the bank. Open up Scoutmob.
If you live in or are visiting a city, Scoutmob will quickly become your new best friend. Using this app, which celebrates local food over big chains, is like 'being friends with that dude who always knows where to go and always has the hook-up wherever he takes you.' Sign-on on get deals of at least 50% off at interesting, vetted spots. Can't get much better than that, hmm?
If you don't live in one of Scoutmob's 13 cities, stick to the tried-and-true Yelp app to help you decide what to feast on. You can also sign into FourSquare and then browse by 'Specials' to see if there are any local deals to take advantage of.
Nothing's better than enjoying a meal with a friend. Use CheckPlease and Venmo to keep splitting the check simple.
Doing the mental maths to figure out how much you should tip is pretty easy when you're paying alone, but once you add several friends it can get complicated. Use CheckPlease for Android or iPhone to help you figure out how much each person owes.
If you're short on cash, don't panic. Venmo lets you send money from your bank account to pay back your friends instantly and for free.
Now that you're feeling good, you need to find some event worth hitting up for the evening. Try YPlan, Time To Enjoy, or Gravy.
If you live in New York City, YPlan is a must-have. It's a mobile app that curates a handful of awesome events going on each night and lets you pay for a ticket in two taps, with no hidden 'processing' fees.
If you're not a city-dweller, you need Gravy or Time To Enjoy, both of which aggregate local events of all types so you can find something cool going on with ease.
Your event is over and, at this point, it's probably time to get your drink on. Use Untappd to hit up the best bar.
Untappd can help you find interesting local bars and read reviews on specific types of beer so you know what you're going to get before you order.
If you're not a big brewpub fan, check out Happy Houred to learn about all the best drink specials in your area.
It's the end of a great day. Use the Gratitude Journal to bring more positive energy into your life.
Writing down things you're grateful for every day can help you reach goals, improve your relationships, and just generally make you a happier person. Before you crash for the night, write down five cool things you were grateful for with Happy Tapper's Gratitude Journal for the iPhone or the Secret of Happiness app for Android.
