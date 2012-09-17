The Best New iPhone And iPad Apps Of The Week

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
This week was a significant week in the app world. We finally got a good YouTube app for our iPhones, designed by Google.Stitcher Radio added offline listening, and we found some pretty neat games too.
Google Drive was updated this week.
Now you can edit Google docs with formatting and collaboration. Users can also upload photos and videos from your device or a photo directly from your camera. These two features are in addition to many more, meant to make using Drive easier on mobile.
Price: Free
Stitcher radio updated it's popular app this week to support offline listening.
Now you can listen to shows anywhere, even if you don't have service. The app automatically updates in the background when you open it, so you can always remain up to date.
Price: Free
Super Hexagon 7 is a addicting, minimal game. Its ridiculously easy to play. Simply tap the screen and make sure the arrow doesn't hit any of the walls. Hours of entertainment will ensue.
Price: $0.99
Google made its own YouTube app for the iPhone this week. The app was released because Apple decided to remove the built-in app when it launches its new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 6.
We think the new YouTube is quick, smooth, and best of all, fresh.
Check out our walkthrough of the YouTube app.
Price: Free
UpTo gives you a stream of events that interest you, anything from NFL games to drinks with friends. Any service that syncs with your iPhone, such as Google Calendar, will work with it.
Price: free
Relive all the classic tropes of Western movies in this iPad game. Track down runaway trains, fight robbers, and guide stage coaches through the desert.
Price: $1.99
Brit is a lifestyle company aimed at a younger generation. Think Martha Stewart for recent college grads. The app offers you easy access to content ranging from craft instructions to new recipes.
Price: free
Want the latest from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? This app will keep you in the loop with video, photos, and press briefings.
Price: free
If you still need cool ways to treat and alter your photographs, check out SwankoLab. It's a virtual darkroom for turning your source photo into a 'chemical misprinted masterpiece.'
Price: $0.99
