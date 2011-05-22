Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed Out On This Week

Photo: Apple
We’re going to show you all the best apps for iPhone and iPad that you may’ve missed this week.We have a great Photoshop clone for iPhone, the best weather app we’ve seen, an ergonomic notepad for iPad, and much more.
We even have a way for non-jailbreakers to get a calendar on their lock screen—really.
Click below for the best iPhone and iPad apps you may have missed this week.
There are plenty of complicated note-taking apps out there, but sometimes it's nice to have the reliability and simplicity of a notepad app that doesn't want to do too much.
Price: $1.99
Like TiVo, Palimpsest throws articles at you then asks you to give them a thumbs up or thumbs down. Over time, Palimpsest caters the stream of articles to your taste.
We love the app's Instapaper support, as well the ability to read 'just the text' of an article, all images and ads stripped away.
Price: $2.99
Shine is the dead-simple weather app everyone's talking about this week.
Take one look at the screenshot at right--the elegance of this app speaks for itself.
Price: $0.99
PhotoForge 2 is the Photoshop for iPhones, allowing you to manipulate every aspect of an image from colour levels to filters to cropping and resizing.
We also are impressed with the 'layered' system the app employs.
Price: $2.99
This app brings one of the most comprehensive collections of images to your iPad.
There are documents, images, films, audio, and essays, all packed into a very un-library-like beautiful interface.
This first issue of Biblion brings images of the 1939-1940 World Fair to your fingertips.
Price: free
Sync up Coolendar with Google Calendar, then type in something like 'tomorrow 8pm don't forget the #umbrella' and Coolendar will create an event for you using 'umbrella' as a tag.
It's really simple, and there's a companion online interface to organise tasks. Another feature we've never seen before is that Coolendar's web app is designed to look good on the Kindle's experimental web browser. Very nice.
Price: free
The Super 8 has tons of filters, effects, and features normally reserved for premium video apps, but it's completely free.
Includes all your favourite filters such as: chromatic, black and white, sepia, x-ray, negative, and infrared
Price: free
We don't care that the app only comes in Italian. If you want to get a calendar on your lock screen for quick glances (and you don't want to jailbreak), this is the solution.
For only a dollar, people without photo-editing experience can use this app to paste this month's calendar onto a picture in your camera roll. Once the app pastes a calendar onto a picture of your choosing, all you need to do is set your lock screen wallpaper to the new picture.
Note: if you want the do-it-yourself version of this app, just use any photo-editing app to plop a calendar onto an image you like. Then, make the calendar transparent so it looks nice. Email it to your iPhone and set it as your lock screen wallpaper.
Price: $0.99
Even if you don't have a Twitter account, Tweed finds the most interesting articles relevant to you and presents them in context of a scrolling feed.
What's cool is that if you have Twitter, Tweed only presents links, images, and videos that people you're following are sharing. It's like News.me, but there's no subscription required.
Price: $2.99
