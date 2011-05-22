Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed Out On This Week

Photo: Apple

We’re going to show you all the best apps for iPhone and iPad that you may’ve missed this week.We have a great Photoshop clone for iPhone, the best weather app we’ve seen, an ergonomic notepad for iPad, and much more.



We even have a way for non-jailbreakers to get a calendar on their lock screen—really.

Click below for the best iPhone and iPad apps you may have missed this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.