Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
This week a lot of popular iPhone and iPad apps got huge, long-awaited updates. We also saw the release of the excellent LinkedIn iPad app.
Keep reading to see those and our other picks for the best iPhone and iPad apps of the week.
LinkedIn released its first iPad app this week. The most important new feature is a calendar widget that pulls in appointments from your iPad's calendar. If you have a person's name listed in the calendar appointment, the app automatically pulls in his or her LinkedIn profile. It's a good way to prepare if you're about to do business with someone new.
LinkedIn's iPhone app also received an update with the calendar feature.
Price: Free
With the resurgence of GIFs as an Internet meme, it was only a matter of time before someone cranked out an 'Instagram for GIFs.'
Cinemagram lets you capture short videos and convert them into GIFs. There are a bunch of Instagram-like filters too. You can post your GIF to Twitter, Facebook, etc.
Price: Free
Twitter added some big improvements to its official app this week, including better search, push notifications, and some much-needed changes to the 'Discover' tab. Now the Discover tab shows you which tweets have been retweeted or favorited by other users. The Android version of Twitter also received the update.
Price: Free
Capcom's legendary arcade and Dreamcast game, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, has been fully ported to iOS. MVC 2 is a fighting game that lets you select classic Marvel Comics superheroes or Capcom characters. If you had this game in the early 2000s, you're going to want it now for your iPhone or iPad.
Price: $4.99 (on sale for $2.99 for a limited time)
Norton, the company best known for anti-virus software, has a new iPhone and iPad app that helps manage all your user names and passwords in one place. It's very similar to the popular app 1Password. But unlike 1Password, Identity Safe is free, at least for a limited time.
Price: Free
We're big fans of Clear, the gorgeous to-do list app for iPhone. The Clear team added some handy updates to the app this week including new themes, unlimited character count for new items, and new alerts.
Price: $0.99
Sometimes Safari's 'private browsing' mode may not be enough. That's where Onion Browser comes in. The app masks your IP address and encrypts your connection to keep your browsing habits completely anonymous. You also have the option to block and clear all cookies within the browser.
Price: $0.99
Cargo-Bot is a simple puzzle game that may not seem special on the surface. However, its developers claim it's the first game to be developed entirely on the iPad.
Price: Free
Microsoft SkyDrive is a cloud storage service that's very similar to Dropbox and Google Drive. It lets you upload documents and files to the cloud and access them on your computer or mobile device. SkyDrive for iOS got a big update this week that makes it compatible with the iPad.
SkyDrive gives you 25 GB of free storage, which is a lot more than Google Drive (5 GB) and Dropbox (up to 16 GB).
Price: Free
There are a lot of ways to stream live TV to your PC, but it's not so easy on an iPad or iPhone. That's where iOSLiveTV.com comes in. It allows you to stream live TV from a bunch of cable and network TV channels for free.
We're pretty sure the site isn't entirely legal, so it probably won't be around for long. In the meantime, head over to iOSLiveTV to check it out.
