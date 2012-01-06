Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

We’ve put together a list of the best iPhone and iPad apps that you may’ve missed this week.



We have an app to help you take measurements around the house, Google Translate’s new iPad app, and Samsung’s iMessage-killer.

Plus much more.

Instapad is a full-on Instagram client for iPad. Instagram hasn't built an iPad app yet, so developer Red Foundry went ahead and built one for them. While you can't upload pictures yet (due to limitations in the Instagram API), the app is still a great way to browse your Instagram feed, check notifications, and search for photos. Price: free Measured is a swiss army knife for handymen. Measured uses some very complex maths and a few magic tricks to help you actually take measurements of distances, while looking at them through your iPhone. Measured asks you to take a picture, walk a few steps, then take another picture. Using this information, combined with your shoe size (oddly enough) the app pretty accurately calculates measurements. Price: $5.99 Square isn't the only mobile payments company on the scene. Looking for an alternative to Square? PayAnywhere will ship you a free reader and let you process credit card transactions right on your cell phone, but the cool thing about PayAnywhere is that you can even build its tools right into an app of your own. Price: free Google Translate for iPad gets a new interface. Google just launched Google Translate for iPad. While it's essentially the same app as before, it's been reformatted for the iPad's larger screen. Price: free Clingle lets you leave hidden messages at specific places for friends to find. Clingle is an audio and video check in app with a twist: you can leave hidden messages around the city for your friends. When they're near a location, they activate the message, which might contain a note, video, or picture. Plus, there's an Explore section which contains deals and places to go near you. Price: free Temple Run is the top free app in the App Store. Temple Run is kind of like that one scene in Indiana Jones when Indy has to outrun the rolling boulder. Avoid zombies, booby traps, and other obstacles just by swiping your finger. Price: free Samsung's ChatON lets you text friends for free over your data plan. ChatON is Samsung's version of iMessage, except it doesn't only work on iPhones. It's a free chatting app that lets you text friends over your data network and hopefully cut down on pricey text messages. Price: free Now check out... 17 Excellent Google Chrome Apps You Need To Download >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.