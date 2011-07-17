Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Apple
Today we bring you the best apps for iPhone and iPad that you may’ve missed during your busy work week.Some of the awesome apps getting buzz over the last week include the coolest Star Trek app ever, a few amazing music apps, the coolest new web browser for your iPad, and much more.
We even have Spotify‘s brand new iPhone app that allows you to take as much music as you want on the go.
There are very few better procrastination tools than StumbleUpon, a site that collects all the most interesting stuff on the web, and now it's on your iPad.
Price: free
CBS Interactive's Star Trek iPad app turns your iPad into a fully-fledged PADD from Star Trek: The Next Generation.
It's a dream come true for nerds, featuring encyclopedia knowledge of ships, alien races, and technologies.
Price: $4.99
Panamp is a brilliant music player for your iPhone. It takes a little longer to load than your iPhone's iPod app, but it's masterfully designed to help you search for music and make a quick queue of stuff you want to listen to.
There's no dedicated 'Now Playing' screen, which is a good thing. Swipe a song to the right, and it'll be added to a queue of tracks to play next. Swipe a song to the left, and you'll see other songs by that artist and other albums.
Say goodbye to the iPod app, and say hello to Panamp.
Price: $2.99
TiVo just released an iPhone app to help you manage and schedule recordings, control your TiVo set, and much more.
It doesn't work with all TiVo set-top boxes (check here), and apparently there are some kinks to work out, but if you have one of the more recent TiVo boxes and an iPhone, this app's a must-buy.
Price: free for iPhone and iPad
Molenotes is everything the Moleskine iPad app should've been.
It's simple to use, has retro styling, three fonts to choose from, and nostalgic touches like the fact that no notebook you create can be longer than 40 pages (just like the real deal).
Molenotest takes the best of Moleskine notebooks, makes these things digital, and doesn't ask any questions or leave anything lost in translation.
Price: $0.99
We played around with AOL's new music player app Play the other day, and it's a lot of fun.
It's not as amazing for playing music as the aforemnetioned Panamp app, but it's great for discovering music using the built in 47,000 SHOUTcast radio stations and AOL free music of the day.
Price: free
Spotify, Europe's most successful music subscription service, has finally landed in the States. We're super excited about it.
If you're a Premium plan subscriber ($9.99/month), you have access to the wonderful iPhone app which lets you sync as much music as you want so you can listen to it all offline.
Price: free
Flickbooks is a genius new app that takes your 15-20 second videos you've shot on your iPhone and turns them into cool little flipbooks of yore.
The app is free, but a Flickbook is going to cost you almost 20 bucks, plus shipping.
Price: free
Grazing just came out with version 2.0 which brings some cool features that make one of our favourite browsers even better.
Grazing allows awesome gesture-based browsing, useful tabs and a bookmarks bar, a neat 'push' feature to send web pages you like to your computer for reading, and a full-screen mode.
Price: $0.99 - good for iPhone, better for iPad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.